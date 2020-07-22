News

Lord Sumption admits breaking ‘absurd’ lockdown laws

Ex-Supreme Court justice Lord Sumption raised eyebrows on social media yesterday evening when he apparently admitted breaking the government’s emergency lockdown restrictions.

The former top judge — who has been a vocal opponent of Number 10’s lockdown rules, previously describing them as the “greatest interference with personal liberty in our history” — is said to have fessed up to flouting some aspects of the “absurd” regulations during a Zoom-based webinar.

The online session, ‘Democracy and the Rule of Law in the Age of COVID-19’, was hosted by legal affairs journalist Joshua Rozenberg, who took to his own Twitter account to confirm Sumption’s rule-breaking revelation.

Reacting to the news, ICLR’s head of research, Daniel Hoadley wrote: “I find this particularly strange. To the extent that a moral dimension finds its way into this equation, it arguably has greater magnitude than the black letter dimension.” Meanwhile, Dr Julie Doughty, a law lecturer at Cardiff University, tweeted: “How can he know they are morally absurd if he’s not an epidemiologist?”

Lord Sumption and Joshua Rozenberg — image credit: Catherine Baksi

Sumption, who stepped down from the top bench in 2018, previously penned an article for the Mail Online in which he argued that the decision when to end the lockdown was “purely political” — not scientific.

He gained unlikely support in the shape of rocket launching tech billionaire Elon Musk, who retweeted the article along with the line: “Well said, Lord Sumption, well said!”

Anonymous

That’s the Old Etonian elite for you. Laws are for the little people. Selfish and self-entitled.

Anonymous

I’d be willing to wager that ‘old Etonians’ are underrepresented in national crime statistics – many ‘little people’ happily broke the law to protest so your point is just bitter class sniping – dolt.

Anonymous

You obviously missed the point. You keep defending that class privilege though.

Anon

Underrepresented sure, but that’s only because they’re not charged.

Willing to bet that at least a quarter of old Etonians could be charged for breaking drug laws in the country.

Observer

“How can he know they are morally absurd if he’s not an epidemiologist?”

This has to be one of the stupidest statements ever made by anyone, ever. Well done Dr Julie Doughty.

Anonymous

So he gets to assess which law applies to him? How entitled.

Reply Report comment
Chad

Lord Sumption is so alpha. Serious big dick energy.

Reply Report comment
Just Anonymous

My concern is this.

Infectious disease is a part of life. It always has been, and it always will be.

I accept that this particular disease is fundamentally different, and more dangerous than what we’re normally used to. And that, to address the increased risk it poses, some fundamental restrictions to our normal way of life may have been necessary (and may continue to be necessary for a limited time).

However, there must come a time when we get back to normal.

What concerns me is the possibility that we never get back to normal (or we get back to normal far later than we should) because certain people wish to relax restrictions only when the risk has been eliminated entirely – which is never going to happen.

Anonymous

BLM broke the lockdown rules and the authorities didn’t care.

So why should anyone else obey them?

Reply Report comment
