Freshfields posts 84% trainee retention score

Declines to say if any NQs are on fixed-term deals

Freshfields has become the third magic circle firm to reveal its autumn retention score, revealing 32 out of its 38 trainees due to qualify next month are staying put.

The Anglo-German giant confirmed it received 36 applications and made 32 offers. All were accepted, handing the firm a solid result of 84%. Freshies declined to confirm whether any of its new associates are on fixed-term contracts as apposed to permanent deals.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows NQs will start on a salary of £100,000 after the firm took the decision in June not to cut pay in response to the uncertain financial climate brought about by the pandemic. Trainees currently earn £45,000 in year one, rising to £51,000 in year two.

Training partner Craig Montgomery said:

“We are thrilled that so many of the newly qualified associates in our September 2020 qualifying intake are staying with the firm. Attracting, retaining and developing the best talent for the long-term remains a key priority for us and we are extremely proud of what these lawyers have achieved so far.”

Last week fellow magic circle player Allen & Overy posted a score of 93% (38 out of 41), while Clifford Chance confirmed earlier this month a result of 78% (36 out of 46). A further two CC rookies accepted six-month deals.