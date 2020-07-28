News

Freshfields posts 84% trainee retention score

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
9

Declines to say if any NQs are on fixed-term deals

Freshfields has become the third magic circle firm to reveal its autumn retention score, revealing 32 out of its 38 trainees due to qualify next month are staying put.

The Anglo-German giant confirmed it received 36 applications and made 32 offers. All were accepted, handing the firm a solid result of 84%. Freshies declined to confirm whether any of its new associates are on fixed-term contracts as apposed to permanent deals.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows NQs will start on a salary of £100,000 after the firm took the decision in June not to cut pay in response to the uncertain financial climate brought about by the pandemic. Trainees currently earn £45,000 in year one, rising to £51,000 in year two.

Training partner Craig Montgomery said:

“We are thrilled that so many of the newly qualified associates in our September 2020 qualifying intake are staying with the firm. Attracting, retaining and developing the best talent for the long-term remains a key priority for us and we are extremely proud of what these lawyers have achieved so far.”

Last week fellow magic circle player Allen & Overy posted a score of 93% (38 out of 41), while Clifford Chance confirmed earlier this month a result of 78% (36 out of 46). A further two CC rookies accepted six-month deals.

9 Comments

Anon

Oof

Akin Simp more like

Can confirm a number of the bros are on fixed-term deals, ain’t great but gotta do what you gotta do in this market….

anon

“Declines to say if any NQs are on fixed-term deals”

Lol – so basically some are, otherwise they would say no.

Akin Simp more like

Bigger number than you’d expect too. Won’t stop the weirdos who’ve never step foot in FF defending the firm with their lives though, as if that’ll get them TCs…

Alan

Freshfields… sounds like a fricken chain of grocery stores. Sort it out LOL

MC associate

Just goes to show that maintaining the NQ salary is already harming FF retention rate.

I do suppose that MC trainees prefer greater job security than £5-10k difference.

Top journalism, top maths

2 people didn’t apply for NQ in the first place, not Freshfields’ problem. 32 out of 36 is 89%.

PR TEAM DETECTOR 🕵️‍♂️

👀

Anon

Yikes – not disclosing the FTC numbers is very telling.

Where are all the ‘Freshfields is king/elite’ commenters after the poor retention and drop in revenue has come to light? Were you in fact basing all your opinions solely on their decision on salary without a clue what you’re talking about?

Well? We’re waiting!

