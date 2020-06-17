News

Top paying magic circle firm keeps NQ pay at £100k

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
13

Freshfields freeze; fellow big payer HSF also declines to cut

The magic circle’s top payer is keeping its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitor salary at £100,000.

Freshfields has decided against an NQ pay cut in spite of the uncertain financial climate brought about by COVID-19.

It is expected to pay its September qualifiers the six-figure sum — £100,000 base rate plus bonus — that rose to this level last year, leapfrogging its magic circle rivals in the NQ pay league at the time. Freshies’ big money move sparked a summer pay war among the magic circle as well as other elite City outfits.

Elsewhere, NQ salaries also remain unchanged at Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF). The firm is understood to be keeping NQ pay at the current rate of £105,000 — a six-figure sum comprising salary and bonus. Legal Cheek estimates that HSF’s base rate sits at around £93,000.

Today’s news comes amid rumours swirling in the Legal Cheek comments section that some elite City players are poised to cut NQ salaries, or keep their associates on trainee levels of pay post-qualification amid junior lawyer pay freezes and the suspension of salary reviews.

Some City firms have already confirmed cuts to solicitor pay.

Slaughter and May‘s NQ base salary is down £5,000 to £87,000, while the salaries of staff at Reed Smith earning more than $100,000 (£80,000), who are not subject to other financial measures, will be reduced by 6%.

Elsewhere, solicitors, including trainees, at Osborne Clarke will see their salaries drop by 7% for a period of 11 months, while trainees at Taylor Wessing will take a 8% reduction in pay as part of a new flexible working programme.

Other firms are understood to still be umming and ahing over their NQ pay position, with reports last week suggesting that there was uncertainty among trainees at Linklaters regarding NQ pay. The magic circle player — which pays its NQs a minimum salary of £100,000 (base salary and discretionary performance bonus combined) — has since confirmed that they will not be kept on trainee pay packets upon qualification.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Given the extraordinary economic circumstances created by the impact of COVID-19, we have not yet confirmed the salary level for this year’s NQs.”

Anonymous

This confirms Freshfields’ position as the best firm in the magic circle.

Showround @ Bakers

LC blocking comments again I see…

4th seat hsf trainee

Notes about HSF

1. Their NQ salary is 90k – not 93k or any other misleading total comp number the firm pumps out.
2. Their 4th seat trainees are still going to be on trainee salary once they qualify (the lucky ones that do – retention rate will likely be 60-70%). So this announcement is obvs good for the current NQs but the 4th seat trainees are getting fucked.

FUCKING CLOWNS HSF FUCK MY LIFE

Buzzkillington

Mad how quickly and easily people believe these rumours. Someone labels themselves “4th seat hsf trainee” and the people take their word as gospel

HSF Equity Partner

Take your meds son and breathe.

Big d—k Lathy

You should have made yourself a better candidate and applied for a top US firm then love.
Shit choices=shit outcomes.

HSF trainee

Back to your notes fresher, final couple of exams coming up.

The mystic square

This will either work out very well for FF or they will severely regret this later down the line. time will tell.

Still Surprised Slaughters significantly cut their Nq pay. Shows they’re not quite the top dog they think they are…

FF trainee

It’s called playing it safe. I’m sure 98% of people would rather take a pay cut than get cut at qualification.

Reply Report comment
Anon

‘Significantly’ – 5k out of 92k is about 5.5%. I know lawyers aren’t famed for maths but…

I’d rather be a S&M 4th seat on a negligible amount less than one at a firm where retention stats reveal 1/4 or 1/3 got cut. Not only in case I was cut myself, but the overall culture. Survivors and subsequent intakes will generally be shitting themselves if firms start wielding the axe.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

@Anon When you take into account no bonuses will be being paid out for the foreseeable future it probably does become more significant.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

DLA cut London NQ salary by £2k (as they’ve frozen everyone else’s salaries so otherwise there wouldn’t be any difference between NQ and 1PQE pay)

Only about 60% retention in London too.

Reply Report comment
Anon

Looks like being the number 1 firm for M&A throughout Covid-19 has its benefits… #ELITE

Reply Report comment
