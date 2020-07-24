Advice

‘I’m torn between two Middle East TC offers — Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy’

Dubai

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be trainee finds himself torn between two very attractive training contract offers.

“I am writing with regards to a career conundrum I have found myself in and am desperately looking for some advice. I have two Middle East training contract offers from Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy. To help give me some well-rounded insight I am interested in any experiences or knowledge of either/both of the firms, things like career progression? Experience as trainees? Pay? Genuinely interested to know which firm the readers think is a bigger player in the Middle East and would be a better firm to accept the TC. I am really appreciative of any insight and advice that is shared.”

Chas Scoobs

…having just come back after working as a solicitor and legal consultant in Dubai for ten years, I’d advise “don’t bother”….WW3 is about to break out there and there is no future.

Reality Cheek

If you think Legal Cheek is a place for career advice, you don’t deserve either.

Anonymous

It doesn’t matter.

You will be equally miserable at both.

City Trainee

My advice would be to take neither unless you see yourself being in the UAE long term. You most likely will face an upwards battle to come to London.

The A&O and CC of UAE is not the same as that of London. I have worked for Middle Eastern firms and City firms in the Middle East, the level of sophistication is not the same.

frmrMClawyer

I don’t think there is much in it. I’d say A&O is ‘slightly’ better regarded overall than CC at least in London. Pay and career progression will be similar and frankly neither is that important to a trainee. I can’t speak to which is better in the Middle East unfortunately.

I’ve known plenty of colleagues/friends who’ve practised in the Middle East over the years. There could be a very good reason as to why you’re training there (home country, some other connection etc.) but I’ve known many who find the quality of lifestyle/office culture hard to take. I’d consider that if you haven’t lived or worked there already. Best of luck.

AO Dubs Assoc

Do A&O. You will have at least one seat in London so not difficult to move to HQ if you decide to. The team is great and the pay is awesome

Kirkland NQ

My sole criteria was which firm can get me a sweet Lambo, an awesome Chelsea townhouse and a model girlfriend. I chose wisely.

