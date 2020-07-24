Irwin Mitchell retains 47 out of 52 autumn NQ solicitors

Strong 90% score follows firm’s decision to delay start dates of future trainees

Irwin Mitchell has posted a solid autumn 2020 trainee retention score of 90%.

Of the 52 final-seat trainees due to qualify next month, 47 have opted to stay on as newly-qualified (NQ) associates. None are on fixed-term contracts.

The national giant — which takes on around 50 trainees each year — confirmed that 24 NQs will qualify into its personal injury court of protection and public law teams, 16 join the business legal services division, and a further seven start lawyer life in private wealth.

Marissa Sanders, head of early careers at Irwin Mitchell, said:

“We’re really pleased to be able to retain 90% of our trainees during what is clearly a strange time for all businesses. The calibre of our trainees the training and support they receive is excellent and we look forward to them working with them.”

Sanders added: “With many of our partners having started their careers with us as trainees, we wish our latest NQ solicitors similar success in the years to come.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firm’s Most List shows IM’s new recruits in London start on a salary of £50,000, while rookies in the regions will receive between £36,500 and £41,500.

The strong retention round comes after Legal Cheek revealed in April that the firm had postponed the start dates of its future trainees in response to the pandemic.

Trainees due to commence their TCs with the firm in September will now join in February 2021, six months later than originally planned. A number of firms have since taken similar steps, including HFW, DWF, Womble Bond Dickinson and DLA Piper.