Magic circle duo release financial results
Effect of COVID-19 shows up in Linklaters and Allen & Overy figures
Magic circle firms Linklaters and Allen & Overy have reported broadly flat financial results with some fall in profitability.
Linklaters confirmed £1.639 billion in revenue, a small 0.7% increase from last year. However, the firm’s profits fell by 3.3% to £726.9 million, while profit per equity partner dropped by 5.1% to a (still massive) £1.61 million.
Meanwhile, Allen & Overy’s revenue grew by 4% to £1.69 billion. But the firm’s profit is down 2.5% to £690 million, and profit per equity partner shrunken by 1.7% to £1.63 million.
So, relative to most law firms, big earnings and high profitability, but disappointing levels of growth — which has been the story with magic circle firms for a number of years now.
Linklaters and Allen & Overy, who are both headquartered in London, have suggested that they were doing well until COVID-19 uncertainty impacted the last two months of the financial year ending 5 April 2020.
Commenting on the financial results, Linklaters’ managing partner Gideon Moore, said:
“Covid-19 came at the tail end of what was a strong year for us at Linklaters. Notwithstanding the change in circumstances arising as a result of Covid-19, we have been able to continue to support our people and our clients. Our long-term strategy remains unchanged: investing in our globally diverse talent base and growing our practices sustainably to best serve our clients.”
Meanwhile, Allen & Overy’s global managing partner, Gareth Price, said:
“These are strong results, with revenue growth in all our global practices, proving the success of the broad-based strategy we have followed over the last decade
“Our growth is due to the hard work of all our people and I would like to thank everyone for their dedication in the last twelve months. These results, combined with the measures we have taken in response to the pandemic, put us in a strong position to continue to support our clients as they navigate the more difficult market conditions ahead.”
Anon
Not bad given that March and April were awful months. Most businesses saw some recovery in May and June so 2020/21 may not be a total bloodbath.