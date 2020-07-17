News

Magic circle duo release financial results

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
5

Effect of COVID-19 shows up in Linklaters and Allen & Overy figures

Allen & Overy and Linklaters’ London offices

Magic circle firms Linklaters and Allen & Overy have reported broadly flat financial results with some fall in profitability.

Linklaters confirmed £1.639 billion in revenue, a small 0.7% increase from last year. However, the firm’s profits fell by 3.3% to £726.9 million, while profit per equity partner dropped by 5.1% to a (still massive) £1.61 million.

Meanwhile, Allen & Overy’s revenue grew by 4% to £1.69 billion. But the firm’s profit is down 2.5% to £690 million, and profit per equity partner shrunken by 1.7% to £1.63 million.

So, relative to most law firms, big earnings and high profitability, but disappointing levels of growth — which has been the story with magic circle firms for a number of years now.

Linklaters and Allen & Overy, who are both headquartered in London, have suggested that they were doing well until COVID-19 uncertainty impacted the last two months of the financial year ending 5 April 2020.

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

Commenting on the financial results, Linklaters’ managing partner Gideon Moore, said:

“Covid-19 came at the tail end of what was a strong year for us at Linklaters. Notwithstanding the change in circumstances arising as a result of Covid-19, we have been able to continue to support our people and our clients. Our long-term strategy remains unchanged: investing in our globally diverse talent base and growing our practices sustainably to best serve our clients.”

Meanwhile, Allen & Overy’s global managing partner, Gareth Price, said:

“These are strong results, with revenue growth in all our global practices, proving the success of the broad-based strategy we have followed over the last decade

“Our growth is due to the hard work of all our people and I would like to thank everyone for their dedication in the last twelve months. These results, combined with the measures we have taken in response to the pandemic, put us in a strong position to continue to support our clients as they navigate the more difficult market conditions ahead.”

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

5 Comments

Anon

Not bad given that March and April were awful months. Most businesses saw some recovery in May and June so 2020/21 may not be a total bloodbath.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

MC Trainee

Genuine question here – I started my TV in March but was immediately WFH so didnt get to meet my (female) supervisor.

Last weekend she suggested we meet up for a drink, otherwise we wouldn’t see each other for the whole seat.

To cut to the chase, we ended up getting drunk and one and one thing led to another. Now I don’t know what to do. Any advice?

Reply Report comment
(3)(5)

MC Supervisor

Propose.

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Ronald Dworkang

Not bad. Not great. About what was expected.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

MC lawyer

Welcome to the MC life where this kind of stuff happens

(Unless you feel abused / taken advantage of, then you should tell HR)

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories