Baker McKenzie to relocate City office

London move is part of long-term growth plans beyond COVID-19

Baker McKenzie is moving its London operations to a more City-central office.

The international firm — which offers 33 training contracts annually — has confirmed it will occupy around 150,000 sq ft of office space in 280 Bishopsgate, Spitalfields, from late 2023. The building is the former London headquarters of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), who moved out in 2019.

The swanky new digs, based in the heart of London, are currently undergoing a complete refurb to make them more modern, eco-friendly and sustainable. Found in the building’s upper floors, the new offices will also provide Baker’s workers access to a green space, roof and on-floor terraces.

The global law firm will be leaving its current office in 100 New Bridge Street, which houses over 1,000 people.

“This is a hugely exciting move for us,” said Alex Chadwick, Baker McKenzie’s London managing partner. According to the firm, the relocation aligns with its long-term plans of expanding its presence in London. Chadwick explained:

“Moving into the heart of the City of London represents our long-term commitment beyond COVID-19 to retaining an office base in what is an incredibly important financial centre to the firm. It is clear evidence that, despite the current situation, expanding our presence in London remains a key strategic growth priority for us in the future.”

Providing suitable space for lawyers to collaborate, embrace new technologies, and meet and interact with clients “feels more important now than ever before” in light of the ongoing pandemic, Chadwick added.

Meanwhile other law firms have decided to ditch offices altogether as they embrace remote-working following the lockdown. Earlier this week, the largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount announced it was shuttering two of its UK regional offices, with all of its staff to work from home permanently.