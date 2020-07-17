News

Baker McKenzie to relocate City office

Adam Mawardi
Adam Mawardi on
15

London move is part of long-term growth plans beyond COVID-19

Baker McKenzie will move to 280 Bishopsgate in late 2023

Baker McKenzie is moving its London operations to a more City-central office.

The international firm — which offers 33 training contracts annually — has confirmed it will occupy around 150,000 sq ft of office space in 280 Bishopsgate, Spitalfields, from late 2023. The building is the former London headquarters of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), who moved out in 2019.

The swanky new digs, based in the heart of London, are currently undergoing a complete refurb to make them more modern, eco-friendly and sustainable. Found in the building’s upper floors, the new offices will also provide Baker’s workers access to a green space, roof and on-floor terraces.

The global law firm will be leaving its current office in 100 New Bridge Street, which houses over 1,000 people.

The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

“This is a hugely exciting move for us,” said Alex Chadwick, Baker McKenzie’s London managing partner. According to the firm, the relocation aligns with its long-term plans of expanding its presence in London. Chadwick explained:

“Moving into the heart of the City of London represents our long-term commitment beyond COVID-19 to retaining an office base in what is an incredibly important financial centre to the firm. It is clear evidence that, despite the current situation, expanding our presence in London remains a key strategic growth priority for us in the future.”

Providing suitable space for lawyers to collaborate, embrace new technologies, and meet and interact with clients “feels more important now than ever before” in light of the ongoing pandemic, Chadwick added.

Meanwhile other law firms have decided to ditch offices altogether as they embrace remote-working following the lockdown. Earlier this week, the largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount announced it was shuttering two of its UK regional offices, with all of its staff to work from home permanently.

15 Comments

Copy catz

Why they following Freshfields for? Lol

Chris

Seems like a smart enough move. These law firms that are located in Canary Wharf and Moorgate are paying significantly more on their office leases simply because of it being in a prime location.

I think this pandemic might have shown the amount of excess costs that can be kept down by ‘downscaling’ to a less expensive area for office location and perhaps even the other stuff too internally at these firms.

I’m sure lawyers would be more willing to take a larger pay check for a less snazzy office and perks. This seems to be what Travers Smith and Macfarlanes have done. Their PEP is higher than magic circle firms because their overall costs aren’t as extravagant and they can afford to pay their lawyers more.

Jay

Pay cheque* you mean

Joe

Another glorified international firm that doesn’t seem to be great at anything in particular. Seems like students are just drawn in by the 95k nq salary…

Henry

I don’t think there is another legit reason as to why students are increasingly becoming interested in these firms other than the money.

If I’m being honest I think the money has always been the reason people go into law but it’s just obvious now and people don’t even hide it anymore.

It’s not a coincidence there is a sudden influx of non-law students randomly becoming interested in a commercial law career. There aren’t many careers that enable you to immediately make that kind of money in your 20s. What will be interesting is to see how many of them stay after 15 years or so

Kurious Kitty

It’s interesting when you compare revenue and profits at Bakers to the likes of DLA. The latter is performing much better but pays its NQs 15k less

Kirk

While DLA might have the means to offer around six figure salaries, their regional offices would be expecting a raise too which is probably why they’re stingy on raising the NQ salary

Luke

Bakers has only come to light recently because of those LinkedIn influencers Harry Clarke and that other guy

Sarah T

What is everyone’s opinion on DLA Piper? Deciding between a TC offer there and also Travers?? Also made some direct TC apps to Hogan Lovells and US firms.

Unsure and could use some help, thanks x

Chet

I would take any US firm with a presence in London over DLA, TS and HL.

Anon

I trained and qualified there and loved it. There is a lot a quality work done at the firm and some very talented lawyers. They also have plenty of opportunities for client and international secondments. It’s looked at very snobbily by some city-types but I’d suggest ignoring that – I had friends at MC and US firms and did far more interesting and valuable work across my TC than they did.

Kyle

What is the likelihood of being able to transition to a ‘better’ city firm after training at DLA?

David Patient

100% travers smith.

Anon

Between DLA Travers and HL, Travers all day. More responsibility, better training, higher quality work (especially corporate), considered more prestigious as a city firm and opportunities to practically move wherever you like (MC/US) upon qualification.

If you prefer a larger international firm, then perhaps consider HL.

Cynister

No one cares though… 🙆‍♂️

