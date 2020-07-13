Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Ex-Tory whip calls for start of delayed review into secret courts [The Guardian]

David Lammy: We must maintain the UK as a world leader in the law [Financial Times]

Why lawyers were as culpable as any slaver [Prospect]

Scots lawyer who showed up to court in Celtic top was caught with dope after police search [Daily Record]

Law firm was “unethical” in its bank fraud advice, say MPs [The Telegraph]

Judge makes preliminary findings after Jeremy Corbyn sued for defamation [Yahoo! News]

Meet the high-profile Australian lawyer joining Amber Heard in court every day – who counts the Clooneys as friends and even rubs shoulders with Prince Charles [Mail Online]

Bill Cosby still owes $2.75 million in legal fees to law firm nearly a year after a judge ordered imprisoned star to pay up [Mail Online]

How to build a more open justice system [Science Magazine]

‘I May Destroy You’ — A criminal lawyer’s perspective [Counsel of Perfection]

“You’ve caught the main problem which is that the business of law firms is largely untested in the public markets and that causes institutional investors to shy away.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

