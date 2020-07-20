Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Coronavirus: Ten ‘Nightingale Courts’ in England and Wales to open [BBC News]

England’s test and trace programme “breaks GDPR data law” [BBC News]

The Begum Appeal is a fundamental error of logic [The Spectator]

Shamima Begum and the UK government’s lack of compassion [The Guardian]

Crowdfunded cases have turned the law into a political weapon [The Spectator]

Uber in final UK court appeal that its drivers are not employees [Financial Times]

Top lawyer says evidence shows woman jailed for murdering love rival is innocent [The Mirror]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Supreme court justice will not retire after cancer diagnosis [BBC News]

UK judges’ future on Hong Kong’s top court cast into doubt [South China Morning Post]

Virtual student event: Understanding the legal services market — with BPP and lawyers from Pinsent Masons, RBS, Reed Smith, Shoosmiths, Paul Hastings and A&O Peerpoint [Legal Cheek Events]

“It’s not a coincidence there is a sudden influx of non-law students randomly becoming interested in a commercial law career. There aren’t many careers that enable you to immediately make that kind of money in your 20s.” [Legal Cheek Comments]