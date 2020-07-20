Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Coronavirus: Ten ‘Nightingale Courts’ in England and Wales to open [BBC News]
England’s test and trace programme “breaks GDPR data law” [BBC News]
The Begum Appeal is a fundamental error of logic [The Spectator]
Shamima Begum and the UK government’s lack of compassion [The Guardian]
Crowdfunded cases have turned the law into a political weapon [The Spectator]
Uber in final UK court appeal that its drivers are not employees [Financial Times]
Top lawyer says evidence shows woman jailed for murdering love rival is innocent [The Mirror]
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Supreme court justice will not retire after cancer diagnosis [BBC News]
UK judges’ future on Hong Kong’s top court cast into doubt [South China Morning Post]
“It’s not a coincidence there is a sudden influx of non-law students randomly becoming interested in a commercial law career. There aren’t many careers that enable you to immediately make that kind of money in your 20s.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
Really? Solicitors make hardly anything in their 20s.
Anon
An NQ at a City firm earns far more than most 24/25 year old graduates can expect.
Anonymous
But everyone who can string a sentence together nowadays can get a uni place.