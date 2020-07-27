Round-up

Monday morning round-up

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Youth Justice Board chair aims to tackle racial disparities in criminal justice system in England and Wales [The Guardian]

Judge removed from child welfare case over “pejorative” remarks about mother [The Guardian]

Coleen Rooney hires Johnny Depp’s barrister for her Wagatha Christie battle with Rebekah Vardy [Mail Online]

Boris Johnson is set to give Britain’s treason laws the biggest shakeup since 1695 to counter the threat from Russia and China [Mail Online]

The trouble with abolishing prisons [UnHerd]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

The Secret Barrister: Justice in a pandemic [Channel 4 News]

Uber in the Supreme Court: The case so far [Legal Cheek]

Lawyer jokes [Twitter]

Circuit poll: Barristers set to quit if court hours are extended [Legal Futures]

The Legal Cheek Hong Kong Virtual Law Fair 2020 [Legal Cheek Fairs]

“On the personal side – living and working in Dubai affords a much better work life balance and allows you to save more cash – which in turn gives you more life options later on – like leaving the law and taking a lesser salary.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

