Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Youth Justice Board chair aims to tackle racial disparities in criminal justice system in England and Wales [The Guardian]

Judge removed from child welfare case over “pejorative” remarks about mother [The Guardian]

Coleen Rooney hires Johnny Depp’s barrister for her Wagatha Christie battle with Rebekah Vardy [Mail Online]

Boris Johnson is set to give Britain’s treason laws the biggest shakeup since 1695 to counter the threat from Russia and China [Mail Online]

The trouble with abolishing prisons [UnHerd]

The Secret Barrister: Justice in a pandemic [Channel 4 News]

Uber in the Supreme Court: The case so far [Legal Cheek]

Lawyer jokes [Twitter]

Circuit poll: Barristers set to quit if court hours are extended [Legal Futures]

The Legal Cheek Hong Kong Virtual Law Fair 2020 [Legal Cheek Fairs]

“On the personal side – living and working in Dubai affords a much better work life balance and allows you to save more cash – which in turn gives you more life options later on – like leaving the law and taking a lesser salary.” [Legal Cheek Comments]