Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Youth Justice Board chair aims to tackle racial disparities in criminal justice system in England and Wales [The Guardian]
Judge removed from child welfare case over “pejorative” remarks about mother [The Guardian]
Coleen Rooney hires Johnny Depp’s barrister for her Wagatha Christie battle with Rebekah Vardy [Mail Online]
Boris Johnson is set to give Britain’s treason laws the biggest shakeup since 1695 to counter the threat from Russia and China [Mail Online]
The trouble with abolishing prisons [UnHerd]
The Secret Barrister: Justice in a pandemic [Channel 4 News]
Uber in the Supreme Court: The case so far [Legal Cheek]
Lawyer jokes [Twitter]
Circuit poll: Barristers set to quit if court hours are extended [Legal Futures]
The Legal Cheek Hong Kong Virtual Law Fair 2020 [Legal Cheek Fairs]
“On the personal side – living and working in Dubai affords a much better work life balance and allows you to save more cash – which in turn gives you more life options later on – like leaving the law and taking a lesser salary.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
