Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Tech giants to face EU legal push on content, competition, taxes [Wall Street Journal]
Bundesbank to keep buying bonds after court challenge [Financial Times]
Hollywood comes to the high court for Johnny Depp face-off [The Guardian]
Lawyer says Ghislaine Maxwell “knows too much” and won’t get out of jail alive [The Mirror]
Lawyer wins sex discrimination case after male colleague was paid more [The Telegraph]
Corrupt lawyer who was “go to” solicitor for criminals is struck off [Manchester Evening News]
Hong Kong security law: Pro-democracy books pulled from libraries [BBC News]
Philippine lawyers press Supreme Court to strike down anti-terror law [Reuters]
Code isn’t law [Coin Geek]
