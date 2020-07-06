Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Tech giants to face EU legal push on content, competition, taxes [Wall Street Journal]

Bundesbank to keep buying bonds after court challenge [Financial Times]

Hollywood comes to the high court for Johnny Depp face-off [The Guardian]

Lawyer says Ghislaine Maxwell “knows too much” and won’t get out of jail alive [The Mirror]

Lawyer wins sex discrimination case after male colleague was paid more [The Telegraph]

Corrupt lawyer who was “go to” solicitor for criminals is struck off [Manchester Evening News]

Hong Kong security law: Pro-democracy books pulled from libraries [BBC News]

Philippine lawyers press Supreme Court to strike down anti-terror law [Reuters]

Code isn’t law [Coin Geek]

