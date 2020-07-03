HFW offers future trainees £5,000 to defer training contracts

The push backs continue

HFW has joined a growing number of law firms that are offering their future trainees cash to defer the start date of their training contracts.

The international firm confirmed this morning that it will be compensating incoming trainees, who were due to start in September 2020, £5,000 each to defer their training contracts until April 2021.

Jeremy Shebson, managing partner at HFW, said in a statement: “Given the continued uncertainty with COVID-19 in the UK, we have taken the decision to defer our September 2020 trainee intake to make sure that we are bringing them into the business at a time when we can provide them with the support that they need to develop their skills and start their career.”

Shebson added:

“We have put together a comprehensive package of financial, training and other support for the trainees during the deferral period, and we look forward to welcoming them to HFW in April 2021.”

The soon-to-be rookies were informed of the deferral individually via a personal phone call, a HFW spokesperson said. They also received personal contact from Shebson to reassure them that they remain part of the firm’s future plans.

A programme of training sessions and other events have also been arranged to keep in touch with new starters throughout the deferral period.

Today’s news comes less than 24 hours after we exclusively reported that Womble Bond Dickinson has pushed back the training contract start dates of its autumn trainee cohort by six months. The firm also extended its training contracts by six months and told Legal Cheek that all individuals impacted will be compensated.

Elsewhere, Herbert Smith Freehills has offered future trainees £8,000 to defer their start dates by six months, while those at DLA Piper are being offered up to £10,000 to do the same but for a year.