Prison for Anglia Ruskin law student found with heroin and cocaine worth £4,000 at uni halls

Samuel Kayode receives five-year sentence

A former Anglia Ruskin University law student who “abused his position” to sell Class A drugs has been jailed for five years.

Samuel Kayode from Hackney, East London, was living in university halls when he was first stopped by police in March 2019. The 26-year-old matched the description of someone seen dealing drugs and attempted to make off when he saw police, according to a report released yesterday by Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Kayode was found with cash and a mobile phone containing text messages to 99 customers stating he had “good quality drugs of two types available for sale all day”.

His accommodation in Peter Taylor House was also searched and almost £4,000 of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Kayode was spotted again in January this year and once again attempted to run away while discarding wraps along the way.

The police seized heroin and crack cocaine worth £620 along with three mobile phones and cash.

Kayode was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday to a total of five years in prison after previously pleading guilty to four counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and acquiring criminal property.

While sentencing, His Honour Judge Bridge commented that Kayode was previously “a man of good character” but it became clear in March 2019 that he was “using his position to deal in Class A drugs”.

Detective Constable Daniella Lewis said:

“We’re committed to tackling drug dealing across the county and this sentence reflects how seriously the courts take street dealing.”

Lewis added: “These substances wreak havoc on people’s lives, and dealing can often be linked to violence, intimidation and other offences, as people look to feed their addictions.”

Anglia Ruskin University said in a statement: