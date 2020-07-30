ULaw confirms SQE training deal with Sheffield University

Tie-up will see the University of Law also deliver LPC and GDL

The University of Law (ULaw) has struck a deal with the University of Sheffield to deliver its postgraduate legal courses.

The tie-up means ULaw will be responsible for the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) and Legal Practice Course (LPC), as well as leading the roll-out of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) — due to come into force 1 September 2021.

Legal Cheek first reported in June that the duo were in discussions over a new partnership.

Provision of the LPC and GDL at Sheffield University will officially transfer to ULaw this September and will be led by the dean of ULaw’s Leeds campus, Matthew Tomlinson.

“The University of Sheffield has run very successful GDL and LPC programmes for more than 20 years so it will be a privilege for us to work with the team in Sheffield to really drive the University’s offering forwards,” Tomlinson commented. “The Yorkshire legal scene is full of incredible talent and growing at a fantastic rate, so we’re excited to see what the future has in store.”

Professor Graham Gee, head of the Sheffield School of Law, added: “This partnership with The University of Law marks an exciting development for the University of Sheffield at a time of changing qualification routes for solicitors.”

To mark the new relationship, ULaw says it will be offering up to ten ‘Campus Dean’s Awards’ specifically for students at Sheffield. This on top of the £2 million in scholarships and bursaries already up for grabs. ULaw’s rival, BPP University Law School, also offers students a hefty seven-figure-sum in financial support.

This isn’t the first time the law school giant has struck a deal of this nature. Other training tie-ups trumpeted in the past include Reading, Liverpool and East Anglia.