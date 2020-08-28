Ashurst keeps 18 out of 20 NQ solicitors

90% autumn score

Ashurst has revealed 18 of its 20 final-seat trainees are staying put post-qualification.

This hands the silver circle player, which dishes out around 45 training contacts annually, an autumn retention score of 90%. All newly qualified (NQ) lawyers are on permanent deals.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows NQs will receive a salary of £84,000, although earnings can swell to as much as £105,000 with bonus applied. Trainees earn £46,000 in year one, rising to £50,000 in year two.

The new recruits will be split across nine key practice groups. They are: corporate transactions (3); disputes (3); real estate (3); financial regulatory (2); global markets (2); projects (2); competition (1); funds (1); and global loans (1).

“We are delighted to welcome our newly qualified lawyers to the team,” said Ruth Buchanan, employment partner and training principal at Ashurst. “This represents our ongoing commitment to attract, support and retain the very best of talent. We wish them every success in what we are confident will be high performing and successful careers.”

News of the autumn retention score follows hot on the heels of the firm’s decision to ditch A-Level requirements for training contract seekers. Ashurst previously required a minimum of AAB or equivalent.