Burges Salmon records 97% trainee retention score

29 out of 30

Burges Salmon has recorded an autumn 2020 trainee retention score of 97%.

The UK law firm has retained 29 out of 30 final-seat trainees, all on permanent deals.

The new recruits — of which two thirds are female and one third male — will be spread across a number of the firm’s key practice areas, including banking; construction and engineering; pensions; employment; corporate; and dispute resolution.

Burges Salmon’s managing partner Roger Bull said: “It is with great pleasure we announce another year of high trainee retention rates; at Burges Salmon, we are committed to being an exceptional place to work and to recruiting, retaining and motivating the highest calibre of people.”

He continued:

“We consider our trainee programme to be market leading and it is great to see this reflected in the continued exceptional retention rates. Many congratulations to our qualifying solicitors of 2020.”

In the most recent three rounds the firm posted results of 100%, 96% and 100%.

Earlier this week Legal Cheek reported that Linklaters had retained 46 of its 53 autumn qualifiers, with one on a fixed-term deal. This handed the magic circle player a score of 87%, or 85%, depending on how you read the numbers.