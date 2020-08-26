News

Burges Salmon records 97% trainee retention score

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
Burges Salmon has recorded an autumn 2020 trainee retention score of 97%.

The UK law firm has retained 29 out of 30 final-seat trainees, all on permanent deals.

The new recruits — of which two thirds are female and one third male — will be spread across a number of the firm’s key practice areas, including banking; construction and engineering; pensions; employment; corporate; and dispute resolution.

Burges Salmon’s managing partner Roger Bull said: “It is with great pleasure we announce another year of high trainee retention rates; at Burges Salmon, we are committed to being an exceptional place to work and to recruiting, retaining and motivating the highest calibre of people.”

He continued:

“We consider our trainee programme to be market leading and it is great to see this reflected in the continued exceptional retention rates. Many congratulations to our qualifying solicitors of 2020.”

In the most recent three rounds the firm posted results of 100%, 96% and 100%.

Earlier this week Legal Cheek reported that Linklaters had retained 46 of its 53 autumn qualifiers, with one on a fixed-term deal. This handed the magic circle player a score of 87%, or 85%, depending on how you read the numbers.

8 Comments

anony-mouse

Doesn’t look like 2008 is repeating itself. Impressive effort from Burges Salmon – by all accounts a good place to be.

False equivalence

Not the same at all… markets are booming thanks to central bank liquidity pump and firms are also picking up all the disputes and insolvency work from the retail and real estate casualties. Goldman reported record investment banking revenues last quarter… why don’t you look at how that compares to 2008.

Anonymous

A total toilet firm, avoid

124

The mass upvoting of this comment and mass downvoting of the first comment by the same person couldn’t be more obvious.

anon

It could not be more obvious that the mass upvoting of that comment and mass downvoting of the first comment was because people know that BS is BS.

Poopot

Really? Care to elaborate why?

I’ve only heard positive things about that place, and having worked with them on matters in the past, they’ve generally come across as pretty normal folk.

manon

The 30%+ drop in GDP touted across the headlines is based upon an annualised, extrapolated calculation and doesn’t represent the reality of the situation. We have entered into a recession on technicality and are not suffering as a result of the same systemic failings that cause the 2008-2009 crash.

I am not saying everything is fine, but it’s nowhere near as bad as many people think. Just look at TC deferrals in 2008/09 vs 2020, it’s not the same.

Bombay Bad Boy

Agreed. We’re not even in recession anymore. Recession being defined as 2 quarters of back to back decline. Q3 and Q4 will be growth. Again, not to say there aren’t problems, or that growth in second half of the year will come close to making up losses.

