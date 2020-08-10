News

Baker McKenzie retains 14 out 17 autumn NQ solicitors

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
21

A score of 82%

Baker McKenzie has revealed its autumn 2020 trainee retention score, confirming 14 of its 17 soon-to-be associates are staying put post-qualification.

The international firm said it made 14 offers, all of which were accepted. None are fixed term deals. The three unsuccessful trainees applied to join oversubscribed teams, the firm said.

Five are corporate bound, three join employment, while EU/competition & trade (one team) and banking take two apiece. Tax and disputes also take one newly qualified (NQ) lawyer each.

Arron Slocombe, Baker McKenzie’s training principal, said:

“We are delighted to welcome another strong group of trainees into permanent roles as qualified lawyers across both our transactional and advisory departments. This autumn’s retention rate remains high at 82% and represents our ongoing commitment in attracting and retaining the very best talent to help grow our business in the future. We wish them every success in what, we hope, will be a long and fulfilling career.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows its new recruits will start on a revised base salary of £87,500, after the firm took the decision in July to cut NQ pay in response to the pandemic. Other City players have taken similar steps.

This time last year the global player retained 16 of its 18 NQs — or 89%.

21 Comments

MArk

lol Mcdonald’s still hiring talent? that’s brave. If you’re BM it basically means ur an elite US firm and MC firm reject simple as that. Sorta like Durham but worse. Because Durham is not a fast food chain. And doesnt need to harp on diversity to cover up it’s lacklustre practice groups. Lucky 3 didnt make it.

Reply Report comment
(8)(19)

Future trainee

Bakers or Travers?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Freddie

Bakers. Based on the way they have responded during the lockdown measures is very telling. Also, the PEP and revenue reports show that Travers is too dependant on a thriving economy to perform well – bit of a liability of a firm.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

Warren

Bakers for sure. Don’t let these 2nd year law students tell you otherwise

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Anon

If you want corporate, definitely Travers Smith.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

JRR

Hahahahahahahahahah what would seam beam say now – to all of you Gandolf haters!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Jay

This is precisely why the terms Magic Circle and Silver Circle are dead and a non-existent firm hierarchy that simply does not exist anymore. Here you have an international firm with higher salary offering than MC and SC firms

Reply Report comment
(2)(7)

Anon

I’m confused – this salary isn’t higher than the MC firms (I’m at one)? What are you talking about?!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

William F

The Magic Circle firms besides from a Freshfields have dropped their NQ salary to 83k…

Everyone already knows about this and it has been the hot topic in the LC articles and comments section for a while now. You must be living under a rock

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Randy

‘I’m at one’… yeah sure looool

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Jack

So the first thing a Magic Circle lawyer does at 10:22am is apparently check the latest Legal Cheek article and start writing comments and engaging in discussions with 1st year anonymous law students???

At least try to make it more believable. All city lawyers right now would be responding to emails and starting up their work day.

The sad thing is there are so many students in the comments who believe this kinda stuff from trolls pretending they work for law firms they clearly don’t.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon

Rubbish. I’m the Senior Partner at an elite US firm (won’t name the firm) and I still have time to comment on the occasional articles. Everyone has a 10am trip to the gents.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

STALLONE

Cool story brah, changed my life

Joe

It’s unfortunate for those 5 who didn’t get offered the NQ spots. It would be helpful if firms were more open and honest about the recruitment process during the TC itself. I know so many trainees who have gone into the TC picking random seats and not knowing how to navigate their TC to eventually lead to an NQ offer.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Tom

How exactly does a trainee set themselves up to get a NQ position though?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Playing the game

Doing seats in practice areas that take more NQs than others and schmoozing the right people early on.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

NQ loife

Preaching to the choir.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Rogan

Easier said than done

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Slippery Bratwurst

There are slimy eels in every cohort, who see every other trainee as competition. Despite being objectionable people and broadly disliked amongst fellow trainees, they do tend to land on their feet. Can’t really fault that in the 2020 NQ market.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Harry

If you thought vacation schemes were competitive and the other vac schemers were kissing grad rec and the seniors arse then just wait until your TC when you see people doing it for the 2 years straight

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Back to work

There’s nothing funnier than loads of undergrads talking about which firms are best when their only experience of commercial law is Legal Cheek comments sections with other undergrads

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Join the conversation

