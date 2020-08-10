Baker McKenzie retains 14 out 17 autumn NQ solicitors

A score of 82%

Baker McKenzie has revealed its autumn 2020 trainee retention score, confirming 14 of its 17 soon-to-be associates are staying put post-qualification.

The international firm said it made 14 offers, all of which were accepted. None are fixed term deals. The three unsuccessful trainees applied to join oversubscribed teams, the firm said.

Five are corporate bound, three join employment, while EU/competition & trade (one team) and banking take two apiece. Tax and disputes also take one newly qualified (NQ) lawyer each.

Arron Slocombe, Baker McKenzie’s training principal, said:

“We are delighted to welcome another strong group of trainees into permanent roles as qualified lawyers across both our transactional and advisory departments. This autumn’s retention rate remains high at 82% and represents our ongoing commitment in attracting and retaining the very best talent to help grow our business in the future. We wish them every success in what, we hope, will be a long and fulfilling career.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows its new recruits will start on a revised base salary of £87,500, after the firm took the decision in July to cut NQ pay in response to the pandemic. Other City players have taken similar steps.

This time last year the global player retained 16 of its 18 NQs — or 89%.