DLA Piper and Baker McKenzie latest to cut NQ pay

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
13

Both firms anticipate salary reviews in due course

DLA Piper and Baker McKenzie are the latest law firms to chip away at their newly-qualified (NQ) solicitor pay packets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Associates qualifying this autumn in DLA’s London office will receive a salary of £76,000, down £2,000 from the previous rate of £78,000. Those qualifying in the firm’s regional offices will be remunerated £44,000, also down £2,000 from £46,000.

The firm is currently deferring pay reviews and confirmed that both its 2019 and 2020 NQ intakes will be part of firm-wide salary reviews in due course.

Meanwhile, Bakers’ September qualifiers will receive a base salary of £87,500, down £2,500 from the previous rate of £90,000. They will not receive a sign-on bonus this year.

The firm introduced a £5,000 sign-on bonus for its new associates last year, taking total compensation to £95,000 at the time. However, potential earnings could have exceeded £100,000 with a performance-related bonus. This year’s qualifiers will still be eligible for a performance-related bonus.

“Each year, we undertake a review to ensure that our NQ package is competitive and aligned with the wider office reward strategy,” a spokesperson from Baker McKenzie said. “Having completed this review we will be adjusting our NQ package in line with the market. These adjustments have no bearing on the salary of other London employees, which as previously disclosed, have been deferred and will take place later in the year once we have a better understanding of the economic environment and its impact on our business.”

The firm anticipates reviewing salaries, including those of its NQs, at the end of the year.

This week we reported that Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner had trimmed NQ pay by £2,000 to £78,000. Magic circle firms Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy and Slaughter and May have also reduced the remuneration of their junior ranks in response to COVID-19, as well as Hogan Lovells, Reed Smith and Osborne Clarke.

13 Comments

Showround @ Bakers

Could be worse for those taking a minor trim. You could be at CMS.

CMS Trainee

CMS > DLA and is on par with Bakers. Don’t lumps us in with those glorified high street firms.

LOL

LOL

You just got Litt up

This guy’s comments get better and better. Get on the stand-up circuit man.

All the lols

Classic CMS – it’s “lump” mate. “Lump”.

CMS are getting spit-roasted again

Crispy.

Observer

Opportunists. What difference is £2.5k really going to make. Appears that they observed the MC shops reducing overinflated trainee pay (which, as we all know, occurred due to competition with US satellite offices) and decided to jump on the bandwagon

YourAnonCentral

*Burger King and McDonalds latest to cut NQ pay

anon

It’s becoming more apparent that outside the pure US firms, Freshfields is King.

Jonathan

I’m afraid that’s simply not the case. How many firms can boast of multi-specialism? Of having a dedicated Partners’ Dining Room? Of attracting the most academically gifted trainees? None – except Slaughter and May.

Chris

If I were a 4th seat trainee I would be writing to the Senior Partner and saying: Listen, I accepted your offer a training contract on the assumption of a NQ salary of X. Now if you are not prepared to offer that I am going to take my talents elsewhere. And believe me I will have no shortage of options. Alternatively you can do the decent thing.

Anon

Mate, you are dreaming.

The Anti-Chris

No you wouldn’t. In any event, in the four years that would have passed between getting the TC and qualifying, the NQ rate will likely have gone up from what you thought it was going to be, regardless of these minor decreases.

