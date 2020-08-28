Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Joshua Rozenberg: Justice ministry gets a court of its own [A Lawyer Writes]
Fake Law: The Truth About Justice in an Age of Lies by The Secret Barrister, review [The Times]
Fighting for justice is hard enough when you experience sexism on the job’ [Stylist]
Prison sentences for offences less than murder explained [mmchgeorge99]
Not so 007: Bolstering Britain’s security laws [Legal Cheek Journal]
Nightingale Court set up to deal with huge backlog of crimes is still being underused [Metro]
Analysis of the inquest into the death of Caroline Flack [Law Society Gazette]
“Business needs will always dictate. If you need to be in the office for 150% of your hours Monday to Friday and also on Saturday and Sunday and also on Christmas Day then you’ll be in the office for that time.” [Legal Cheek comments]
