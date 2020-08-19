BPP secures indefinite degree-awarding powers

Previously assigned on time-limited basis

BPP University has been awarded indefinite taught degree-awarding powers under the Office for Students’ (OfS) new regulatory framework.

Although the professional education provider first obtained degree awarding powers in 2007 — and was the first publicly owned company in the UK to do so — these were granted on a time-limited basis. Until now, BPP, which obtained university status in 2013, could have seen these powers removed if it failed to meet standards.

Its owner Apollo Education Group, who bought BPP in 2009 for £303 million, was acquired by a trio of US private equity firms for £760 million in 2017, taking the company private.

In the recent summary assessment report for indefinite taught degree-awarding powers, The Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA) found that BPP University “clearly articulates and implements a strategic approach to learning and teaching” and recognised its “commitment to professional practice and the application of knowledge to real-life situations”.

The QAA’s recognition and the decision to award BPP new degree-awarding powers “is the culmination of a long journey with a clear goal and a lot of hard work involved, that we set out to achieve in 2000,” said BPP University vice-chancellor Professor Tim Stewart.

He added:

“This is significant milestone for BPP and a validation of all the hard work put in by current and previous colleagues and our close partnership with the Students’ Association over the years. The experience and expertise that our staff bring to programme design, delivery and review has been fully acknowledged with this decision.”

BPP, of which BPP Law School is a subsidiary, was reportedly up for sale again last year but was taken off the market after just six months, after (it was claimed) no potential buyer was found.

Meanwhile, BPP University Law School was recently appointed by the City law firm ‘consortium’ — made up of Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright, Linklaters and Slaughter and May — to design a suite of bespoke courses that will prepare its future trainees to pass the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).