De Montfort Uni’s mock courtroom to host new TV sports show starring ex-footballer Steve Claridge as a judge

Producer says he’ll consider involving DMU law students in the future

De Montfort University Leicester’s mock courtroom will play host to a new TV show which sees former Premier League footballer Steve Claridge play the role of a judge.

Channeling his inner Judge Rinder, ex-footballing ace Claridge will appear in Ballsy Women, a new Sky TV show which looks at women in sport, gender parity and the contribution of sport in society.

A segment in the series, ‘Sport in Court’, will see a wigged and robbed Claridge — who enjoyed spells with the likes of Leicester City, Birmingham City and Portsmouth — weigh-up evidence given by lawyers on which sporting superstars are the best.

This section of the show has been pre-recorded in DMU’s very own Crown Court, housed within the business school’s 13th century Great Hall.

The show’s producer, Geoff Lines, said: “People have these arguments on a regular basis so we thought ‘why not put it in a court’. The crown court room at DMU was the perfect setting and really sets the tone. Tim Hillier (associate head of Leicester De Montfort Law School) showed great interest and enthusiasm for what we were trying to do.”

He added:

“We will see how the show is received and then look at the possibility of getting some of his law students involved in the future. That would be great.”

Footballing cases recorded so far include former Liverpool hard man Graeme Souness versus Manchester United midfield maestro Paul Pogba, and Newcastle United legend Kevin Keegan against Liverpool marksman Mo Salah.

The show debuts at 6.30pm on Sunday 30 August.