Eversheds Sutherland posts 88% autumn retention score

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
29

38 out of 43

The London office of Eversheds Sutherland

International law firm Eversheds Sutherland has today announced a UK autumn retention score of 88%.

Of the 43 UK final-seat trainees due to qualify next month, 38 will be staying put. A spokesperson confirmed that none of the new associates will be on fixed-term contracts.

Seventeen join the firm’s corporate commercial practice group, 14 will start lawyer life in litigation and disputes management, while a further five will qualify into its human resources division. The final two UK rookies join its real estate team.

There are a further four newly qualified (NQ) lawyers currently without a role and Eversheds says it is working to secure a place for them within the firm “where possible”. One rookie did not apply for a position as they have secured a role with one of the firm’s clients.

Eversheds confirmed its also retaining five of its six NQs who completed their TCs in Hong Kong — four joining corporate commercial and one starting in litigation and disputes management. A further NQ in the Middle East is also without a role, handing the firm a global retention result of 86%.

Lorraine Kilborn, HR director (international) at Eversheds, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a large majority of our newly-qualified group as associates in September and would like to congratulate them all on securing permanent roles within the firm.”

She continued:

“The climb to 86% is a clear message to other trainees and the wider legal market that we are still investing in the growth of the firm despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented, as we secure the long-term future of the firm by continuing to commit to a strong pool of junior talent.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows the firm’s London recruits start on salary of £75,500, while their regional counterparts earn £45,000.

29 Comments

Gerald

75k NQ salary is decent for the great work-life balance you get at Eversheds. Top firm

Reality check

wanting good work-life balance is admitting to yourself that you are a 2nd tier lawyer and at most a 3rd tier human being. truly embarrassing and could never be me.

What a sad little life Jane

The only 3rd tier human being is you.

Imagine spending your afternoon anonymously trolling and writing such comments to bully strangers online. Thinking you are above and beyond everyone else because of a law firm that someone works at.

But then again, you are spending your afternoon in the comments section trolling people you have never met… most likely because you live quite a sad existence and do not have a happy life outside of social media sites.

William J

‘Could never be me’

Perhaps wait until you are 50 years old and look back and realise that you spent most of your life in the office with no real friends and your family only sees you as a moneymaker and mortgage payer, maybe just then you will see that there is a life outside of work.

Being a lawyer isn’t everything trust me. It’s a great career but at the end of the day that is all it is.

Fred

What a horrible thing to say. Please go and reevaluate yourself and your life. The things people say Anonymously are just vile. Imagine calling someone a 3rd tier human, who on earth do you think you are

Jake

I’d nominate you for the Campaign to Unite the Nation Trophy. In fact, I think you’d win straight up.

You are an utter c*nt m8

Eamon

Plenty of Eversheds lawyers have moved laterally to US firms and MC/SC firms so it’s a great gateway firm if that is something you are interested in

Joe

It is hilarious when you realise that Eversheds and Macfarlanes NQs have a 5k difference between them both.

Imagine working significantly fewer hours at Eversheds with better work life-balance and a better working vibe and culture whilst your Macs lawyers are slaving away for an extra £5k to put into their pockets each year. You might as well just go to a US firm and get your moneys worth for very similar hours

Anon

An extra 2.5k after tax, so an extra 200 quid a month.

Anon

Macs opens the doors to MC and US firms through its top tier corporate work etc can’t necessarily say the same about Evesheds.

US trainee

I’m just a trainee so take what I say with a pinch of salt but from what I’ve heard at the firm I’m working for and my associate friends at MC firms had said the same thing about how Macs trainees who laterally move across to our firm and other city firms (MC in particular) are some of the worst lawyers. They come to the firm and expect to work the exact same hours but get paid twice as much when that is not how it works. They realise that they signed up for a lot of than what they thought they bargained for…

HH

I had a new associate start in my team who trained at Macfarlanes and he also seemed to have a chip on his shoulder.

He was expecting to do the same hours and work like he was at Macs at my firm (Dechert) and get paid US salary for it.

Every single time I have come across a SC trainee laterally move to this firm or elsewhere they are only doing it for the money and it shows

Anonymous

What else would you do it for?

LOL

Mate that’s the whole purpose of a legal career, don’t start telling me you love glorified admin work…

3PQE nearly senior associate

Macs itself doesn’t open doors. There are many factors that come into play. You have to choose seats and have experience in the team you are looking to move to laterally and so it comes down to whether there is a spot open in that particular department for you.

Tyler

If you check on LinkedIn, there are plenty of lawyers who trainee at Eversheds at MC/US firms now.

PL

That’s excluding bonuses

Eversheds Sufferland

But tells current first year trainees they won’t be receiving the 2nd year trainee pay increase…..

Anon

All pay rises etc. are deferred until October due to Covid, but they have definitely confirmed that they will be paid then

Person

Only deferred until October

Eversheds Sufferland

Hi Eversheds HR, great of you to pop over to Legal Cheek to comment.

This is just not true though and we both know it……

Harry W

5 are qualifying into Human Resources? What does that even mean??

Randy

Imagine doing the LPC and TC only to then be put into HR at the firm

Jim

Employment/pensions

Eversheds Sufferland

Why does Legal Cheek moderate the comments? Insufferable!

M

Opinions on Squire Patton Boggs? Be honest guys… I’m doing a vac scheme there currently this week and have been offered a TC. Weighing up options between SPB or if I should make direct TC apps elsewhere even though I haven’t got another offer

Tom

Regional lawyers at top international firms should get paid at least 60k for NQ salary

Queefer Sutherland

They are also keeping trainees on first year salaries to pay for promotions.

Anon

“Rookie”? More like smart cookie

