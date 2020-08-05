Eversheds Sutherland posts 88% autumn retention score
38 out of 43
International law firm Eversheds Sutherland has today announced a UK autumn retention score of 88%.
Of the 43 UK final-seat trainees due to qualify next month, 38 will be staying put. A spokesperson confirmed that none of the new associates will be on fixed-term contracts.
Seventeen join the firm’s corporate commercial practice group, 14 will start lawyer life in litigation and disputes management, while a further five will qualify into its human resources division. The final two UK rookies join its real estate team.
There are a further four newly qualified (NQ) lawyers currently without a role and Eversheds says it is working to secure a place for them within the firm “where possible”. One rookie did not apply for a position as they have secured a role with one of the firm’s clients.
Eversheds confirmed its also retaining five of its six NQs who completed their TCs in Hong Kong — four joining corporate commercial and one starting in litigation and disputes management. A further NQ in the Middle East is also without a role, handing the firm a global retention result of 86%.
Lorraine Kilborn, HR director (international) at Eversheds, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a large majority of our newly-qualified group as associates in September and would like to congratulate them all on securing permanent roles within the firm.”
She continued:
“The climb to 86% is a clear message to other trainees and the wider legal market that we are still investing in the growth of the firm despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented, as we secure the long-term future of the firm by continuing to commit to a strong pool of junior talent.”
Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows the firm’s London recruits start on salary of £75,500, while their regional counterparts earn £45,000.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Gerald
75k NQ salary is decent for the great work-life balance you get at Eversheds. Top firm
Reality check
wanting good work-life balance is admitting to yourself that you are a 2nd tier lawyer and at most a 3rd tier human being. truly embarrassing and could never be me.
What a sad little life Jane
The only 3rd tier human being is you.
Imagine spending your afternoon anonymously trolling and writing such comments to bully strangers online. Thinking you are above and beyond everyone else because of a law firm that someone works at.
But then again, you are spending your afternoon in the comments section trolling people you have never met… most likely because you live quite a sad existence and do not have a happy life outside of social media sites.
William J
‘Could never be me’
Perhaps wait until you are 50 years old and look back and realise that you spent most of your life in the office with no real friends and your family only sees you as a moneymaker and mortgage payer, maybe just then you will see that there is a life outside of work.
Being a lawyer isn’t everything trust me. It’s a great career but at the end of the day that is all it is.
Fred
What a horrible thing to say. Please go and reevaluate yourself and your life. The things people say Anonymously are just vile. Imagine calling someone a 3rd tier human, who on earth do you think you are
Jake
I’d nominate you for the Campaign to Unite the Nation Trophy. In fact, I think you’d win straight up.
You are an utter c*nt m8
Eamon
Plenty of Eversheds lawyers have moved laterally to US firms and MC/SC firms so it’s a great gateway firm if that is something you are interested in