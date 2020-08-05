Eversheds Sutherland posts 88% autumn retention score

38 out of 43

International law firm Eversheds Sutherland has today announced a UK autumn retention score of 88%.

Of the 43 UK final-seat trainees due to qualify next month, 38 will be staying put. A spokesperson confirmed that none of the new associates will be on fixed-term contracts.

Seventeen join the firm’s corporate commercial practice group, 14 will start lawyer life in litigation and disputes management, while a further five will qualify into its human resources division. The final two UK rookies join its real estate team.

There are a further four newly qualified (NQ) lawyers currently without a role and Eversheds says it is working to secure a place for them within the firm “where possible”. One rookie did not apply for a position as they have secured a role with one of the firm’s clients.

Eversheds confirmed its also retaining five of its six NQs who completed their TCs in Hong Kong — four joining corporate commercial and one starting in litigation and disputes management. A further NQ in the Middle East is also without a role, handing the firm a global retention result of 86%.

Lorraine Kilborn, HR director (international) at Eversheds, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a large majority of our newly-qualified group as associates in September and would like to congratulate them all on securing permanent roles within the firm.”

She continued:

“The climb to 86% is a clear message to other trainees and the wider legal market that we are still investing in the growth of the firm despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented, as we secure the long-term future of the firm by continuing to commit to a strong pool of junior talent.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows the firm’s London recruits start on salary of £75,500, while their regional counterparts earn £45,000.