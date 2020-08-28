Advice

‘I got 50% on the GDL — should I resit exams or move onto the LPC?’

23

I already have a 2:1 Scottish law degree

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring lawyer is worried about their final results on the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL). Should they retake the exams or continue on to the Legal Practice Course (LPC)?

“Hi, I have a Scottish law degree (upper second class) and have just got my results back for the GDL. I got an overall 50% (a pass). I have close to one-year of legal experience with a silver circle firm and I have also other summer vacation scheme, internship and open days/insight evenings experience.

I am really worried that my GDL results are really low and I am not sure whether I should resit the exams or whether to move on and try and do well on the LPC. I would like to qualify as a solicitor in England & Wales.”

23 Comments

Rupert

Move on – no brainer

Laz

2:1 already in the locker. Don’t worry about it

Also from Scotland

While he does have a 2:1 in a 4-year law degree, I think he should be prepared to be asked in an interview why he did so poorly on a course intended for people who had never studied law before when it was his fifth year studying the subject. He should come up with a prepared answer ahead of time.

Anon

keep it moving

Anon

Move on and secure that TC at a high street shop.

Troglodyte

With a score of 50% on the GDL that is all they can aspire to lmao

Alan

How did you manage that?

Honky

Move on and do the LPC. Literally everyone gets a Distinction on it, it’s so easy.

SC

Graduate recruitment teams tend not to place as much weight on your GDL mark as your undergrad classification, so 50% here won’t hold you back as much as a 2:2 at university would.

If the rest of your CV is strong I’d imagine your GDL mark alone won’t stop you getting a TC at a good firm. If you do really well on your LPC, combining this with your 2:1 and work experience should make your GDL mark seem like an outlier on an extremely tough course, rather than the rule.

Either way, congratulations – even passing the GDL is tough!

anon

Lmao such horsec*ck, everyone I know in my trainee group got 70%+ distinctions while mainlining gak three times a week during the spring semester. We’re now all associates at K&E.

Reply Report comment
Ex GDLer

‘A really tough course’ Christ you’re one of those who thinks the GDL is the hardest degree in the world aren’t you. It’s so easy if you have half a brain.

Reply Report comment
SC

It amazes me how arrogant people on here can be. People in the real world recognise the GDL is difficult.

Reply Report comment
K&E Phatman

Rofl no they dont.

Reply Report comment
Ellie

It amazes me how narrow-minded people can be to assume that because they found it easy that means everyone must have found it easy. You might be smart but by God you must be hell to work with, ego the size of Jupiter.

Reply Report comment
Also from Scotland

The OP already studied law for 4 years. The only new material on the GDL for him is where English law differs from Scots law. If the GDL is a marathon, the OP was starting 18 miles in while non-law students were standing at the starting line.

Reply Report comment
LegalLiv

Move on. Honestly won’t matter. Concentrate on going forwards than stressing on resits. Might end up with the same result and then you will be really disappointed.

I got a 2:2 in my undergraduate that wasn’t law. Got into a high street firm and have tonnes of experience now and now I’m in a medium sized firm which is well respected in my area of the country. I start the SQE next September.

I work in a great medium sized firm which gives a work/life balance something you won’t get at a magic circle or silver circle firm.

Abonybous

Lie. They probably won’t check.

Reply Report comment
Mct

Most firms ask for your transcripts when they make you an offer & you accept it, speaking from experience.

Reply Report comment
Law101

Wait and do the SQE

Reply Report comment
Realist

Have you considered an alternative career? Not being funny or anything but I’m unsure just passing will impress many MC/SC firms, assuming that’s the end game. 50% and a 2:1 in a non-law degree seems mediocre in a field awash with firsts and distinctions from law and non-law grads alike. How many LPC/GDL grads with top marks are currently working as paralegals?

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Many institutions wont grant you more than a pass for a GDL undertaken with SRA exemptions anyway. I would move on and remember that you still have a great degree in the bag!

Reply Report comment
Silver circle trainee

Keep on going! I managed to secure a TC at a silver circle firm having passed the GDL and went on to get a Distinction on the LPC. Most firms only expect their trainees to pass the gdl. Just be able to justify it in the interview ie. what you have learnt from the experience. Good luck!

Reply Report comment
Seagull

I’m genuinely impressed you got a SC training contract after only passing the GDL. Agreed that most firms only require trainees to pass – but that’s when they’ve already got the TC offer under their belt ! Well done, you.

Reply Report comment
