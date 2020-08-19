News

Latham & Watkins posts 96% trainee retention score and keeps NQ pay at £145k

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
18

23 out of 24

Latham & Watkins’ London office

The London office of US giant Latham & Watkins has posted a solid autumn 2020 trainee retention score of 96%.

The LA-founded legal player has retained 23 of its 24 final-seat rookies. All are on permanent deals.

Latham also confirmed its eye-watering newly qualified (NQ) salary of $190,000 (roughly £145,000) will remain unchanged despite the economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

A growing number of City players have cut junior lawyer pay in recent weeks, including four out of five members of the magic circle.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List shows Latham dishes out around 24 training contracts each year, with trainees earning a salary of £46,000 in year one, rising to £50,000 in year two.

Last week we reported that fellow US outfits Mayer Brown and Akin Gump had recorded retention results of 70% and 83% respectively.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

18 Comments

Anon

This is the firm to be at. Not just in terms of top whack but in terms of prestige. I’d argue Latham is more of a full-service firm compared to the likes of Kirkland who seem to be private equity obsessed.

Reply Report comment
(22)(3)

K&E Associate

You’ll understand the obsession when you are cracking out two buy side deals before smashing your model girlfriend and jumping into the lambo to pop into the city for a three martini lunch

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

Anon

Can do all of that with the same pay at Latham?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Jarrod

That is all well and good, but I would be interested to hear about their diversity statistics.

Reply Report comment
(6)(20)

J

If you were to go on law.com, they released an article stating they and CC have the most black lawyers in the top city firms.

On another note, when was there NQ rate £145k? Thought it was £130k?

Reply Report comment
(7)(8)

Andy

Calm down Jere. No one cares

Reply Report comment
(3)(4)

Tony V

You people just can’t help yourselves can you. Have to drag it back to the same tired out topic

Reply Report comment
(6)(3)

KLMNOP

Did anyone ask? Keep it to yourself bro

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Emily T

Completely irrelevant

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Wazza

Tied to the $190k salaries in their US offices according to this

https://www.legalcheek.com/2018/06/latham-watkins-becomes-latest-firm-to-hike-london-junior-solicitor-pay-to-143000/

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

So legal cheek has contradicted itself with their firms list?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

2PQ

Can also confirm the 1 who hasn’t been kept on was offered a role just not in the department they wanted

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Ramo

Anyone know if they take NQ from other firms? Asking for a friend…

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

MC 4PQE

So a Latham NQ earns over £20k more than me, FML.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Regional lawyer in poverty (spare change please?)

…and about 100,000 more than me.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Pondering by a lake

Legal cheek pulling random numbers again…considering they paid £124k and then hiked to £130k how was the £145k number above (which in the past LC has reported as £146k or £143k) generated this time?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

LegalCheek probably won't post this because they're babies

How much do they get paid at legal cheek? I heard it’s magic circle partner level?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Shafted 24th Trainee

Feel like pure sh*t just want LW back x

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories