Latham & Watkins posts 96% trainee retention score and keeps NQ pay at £145k

The London office of US giant Latham & Watkins has posted a solid autumn 2020 trainee retention score of 96%.

The LA-founded legal player has retained 23 of its 24 final-seat rookies. All are on permanent deals.

Latham also confirmed its eye-watering newly qualified (NQ) salary of $190,000 (roughly £145,000) will remain unchanged despite the economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

A growing number of City players have cut junior lawyer pay in recent weeks, including four out of five members of the magic circle.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List shows Latham dishes out around 24 training contracts each year, with trainees earning a salary of £46,000 in year one, rising to £50,000 in year two.

Last week we reported that fellow US outfits Mayer Brown and Akin Gump had recorded retention results of 70% and 83% respectively.