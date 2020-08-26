News

Lord Stephens appointed Supreme Court judge

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
11

Replaces Lord Kerr who retires next month

Lord Stephens

Lord Stephens has been appointed the newest member of the Supreme Court.

The Justice will join the UK’s top bench on 1 October 2020, it was announced yesterday. He takes the place of Lord Kerr, who is retiring next month. Kerr was the first Supreme to come from Northern Ireland, where Stephens spent a large portion of his career.

Lord Reed, president of the Supreme Court, welcomed the appointment. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome the announcement of Lord Justice Stephens’s appointment as a Justice of the UK Supreme Court,” he said, adding:

“We look forward to his making a significant contribution to the work of the Court and the development of the law, drawing on the extensive experience which he has gained from a distinguished judicial career.”

Secure your place: The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fairs 2020

Stephens was educated at Manchester University. He was called to the bar of Northern Ireland in 1977, and the bar of England and Wales the following year. He was called to the bar of Ireland in 1996, the same year he took silk.

Stephens was a senior member of the government Civil Panel of Counsel from 2004 to 2007. He was appointed a High Court judge in Northern Ireland in 2007, assigned to the Family Division from 2008 and to the Queen’s Bench Division from 2014. During this time he was Hague Convention liaison judge for international cases involving child abduction.

Between 2013 and 2017, Stephens was a judge of the tax and chancery chamber of the Upper Tribunal. Since June 2013 to date he has been a commissioner in the Northern Ireland Judicial Appointments Commission, first as a High Court judge and then as a Lord Justice of Appeal. He was appointed Senior Lord Justice of Appeal in September 2017.

The highest court in the land is comprised of 12 judges, 10 men and two women. This year has seen three new additions to the bench. Lord Hamblen was sworn in alongside president Reed earlier this year. Reed replaced Lady Hale, who retired in January. Lord Leggatt and Lord Burrows took up judicial roles in April and June, respectively. They were sworn in virtually amid the coronavirus lockdown.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

11 Comments

Observer

Did anyone else spot the veiled swipe at Stephens’s appointment due to his sex

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Student

Good. Now zero women in the SC. Appalling.

Reply Report comment
(2)(6)

Anon

The final paragraph is wrong. There have been two more recent additions than Lord Hamblen.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon

The problem with having mandatory Scottish and Northern Irish judges is that they are second rate intellectually, and would never get within a million miles of the SC if they had to compete for appointment with the English bench. It is frankly embarrassing to have someone who went to Manchester University in the UK’s highest court.

Reply Report comment
(33)(7)

Anonny

It’s regrettable that such a view displays such a painful lack of awareness. Talent comes in many forms: this man went to a more diverse university than oxbridge, perhaps negotiated life with less privilege than his SC peers, and is considered a highly capable SC judge with a wealth of judicial experience. There ought to be more diversity at the top of the judiciary. A private school/oxbridge dominated judiciary is in no way representative of the society it serves. Any person’s choice of university 40-50 years ago is hardly reflective of their capabilities

Reply Report comment
(6)(26)

Sad but true

It seems for some people it doesn’t matter what you achieve during a 40 year career, the decision you (or your family) made at age 17 should still determine your station in life. No one is arguing that Oxbridge should not be overrepresented at the top of the judiciary. However others should be there too, in slightly diminished numbers. Was completely expecting the snobbery though when I read the article, and no doubt the normal idiot will come by to say non-Oxbridge is second rate and you are only truly Oxbridge if you did your undergrad there.

Reply Report comment
(3)(8)

The truth hurts

Non-Oxbridge is second rate and you are only truly Oxbridge if you did your undergrad there.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

“There ought to be more diversity at the top of the judiciary. A private school/oxbridge dominated judiciary is in no way representative of the society it serves. Any person’s choice of university 40-50 years ago is hardly reflective of their capabilities.”

Your university defines your intellectual level. There is a reason why he went to Manchester University and then practised at the Northern Irish Bar. He lacked the intellect to go to a better university and to practise at the English Bar. The judiciary does not need to be diverse or representative of society and it would be dangerous if it were. Only the legislature (and by extension, the executive) must reflect society. The only criterion for appointment to the bench must be merit. Those who were privately educated and went to Oxford or Cambridge are the cleverest and best educated in society, and so it would be worrying if such people did not dominate the judiciary.

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

Anonny round 2

All good except he was called to the bar in England and Wales, and he has mirrored every other JoSC’s professional journey: QC, HC, CoA… So did he lack intellectual capacity then?? Diversity is a normative point – you either accept there is more to dispensing justice than one’s intellect or you don’t. My view is Oxbridge should neither be a precondition nor the benchmark for the role. We all know plenty of oxbridge grads who don’t display the intellect we might expect. It remains true that those from disadvantaged backgrounds lack the same opportunity as others in being admitted to these universities – barriers which do not reflect their potential. I wonder how much more ingrained these barriers were 40-50 years ago?

Reply Report comment
(1)(8)

Anonny round 2.5

Ps: “Those who were privately educated and went to Oxford or Cambridge are the cleverest and best educated in society”….. equally comprise the most privileged in society. How ideal

anonymous

“All good except he was called to the bar in England and Wales, and he has mirrored every other JoSC’s professional journey: QC, HC, CoA… So did he lack intellectual capacity then??”

All good, except he never did pupillage at, nor did he practise at, the English Bar, nor did the rest of his career mirror every other SC judge. He took Silk in Northern Ireland, and was a HC and CoA judge in Northern Ireland. And yes, his career in Northern Ireland is testament to second rate intellectual capacity.

Join the conversation

Related Stories