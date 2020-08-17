Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
A-level students officially launch High Court fight against results “injustice” [The Mirror]
A-level student launches legal bid against Ofqual [The Guardian]
From all Bs to Es — the pupils leading the A-level results legal challenge [Schools Week]
The public is sick of the Government’s pointless and clumsy gestures during the coronavirus crisis: Former Supreme Court Judge Lord Sumption says Britons know a rudderless ship when they see one [Mail Online]
Trade groups threaten legal action over post-Brexit customs system [City AM]
Felony charges against BLM protesters are “suppression tactic”, experts say [The Guardian]
As an international dispute resolution lawyer, I question if I still believe in justice after Beirut [The Independent]
Anti-5G group crowdfunds £100,000 to hire superstar lawyer to fight roll-out [Metro]
When Libertines’ frontman Pete Doherty brought drugs to Gloucester Crown Court [Gloucestershire Live]
“How can they not guarantee a female invigilator? Do they have zero female invigilators? This just sounds like laziness and ‘computer says no’ culture.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
