Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Against the law: why judges are under attack, by the Secret Barrister [The Guardian]

Ministers under pressure to fix criminal case backlog in England and Wales [Financial Times]

TikTok to launch legal action against Trump over ban [BBC News]

Nightingale Court not used enough despite huge criminal case backlog [Metro]

Bigoted Glasgow pensioner hurled homophobic abuse at lawyer and partner after he saw them holding hands [The Sun]

Judge orders Donald Trump to pay Stormy Daniels $44,000 in legal fees [The Guardian]

Solicitor sobs as she is cleared of attacking bouncer with her stiletto at club because she was protecting herself and her boyfriend when he was booted out of VIP area [Mail Online]

Protestors outside Brighton County Court call for an end to rent debt [The Tab]

Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain pleads ‘not guilty’ after leaving Greek court [Sky Sports]

“I’m so sick of hearing about and experiencing firms letting juniors take most of the fall with all of this corona crap. Do they not understand that putting juniors in vulnerable positions financially and in terms of their careers is going to set juniors back and suppress their commitment and motivation to the career…?” [Legal Cheek comments]

VIRTUAL EVENT: Restructuring and private equity during a global crisis– with Weil [Legal Cheek Events]