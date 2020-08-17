News

Suspension for ex-magic circle lawyer caught with cocaine for second time

A City solicitor has been suspended from the profession for 12 months after being caught with cocaine for a second time.

Matthew Podger, who worked for top commercial law firms in London, tried to cover up his second police caution for possession — only to be rumbled by an anonymous letter to HR.

The former finance associate resigned days after the second caution came to light and has now accepted a one-year suspension as part of a settlement with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Podger’s first brush with the law came while a junior associate at Slaughter and May. He joined the prestigious outfit as a trainee in 2011 and qualified in 2013, working in the firm’s financing practice.

In April 2014, he accepted a caution for possession of cocaine and promptly came clean to his employer and the regulator, telling the SRA that it was “a one-off and uncharacteristic lapse of judgment on my part”.

The SRA obviously agreed, deciding that the only sanction needed on that occasion was a “letter of advice”. Podger disclosed this first caution when he moved to Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in March 2017.

But 9 March 2018 he was arrested outside his home with three wraps of cocaine. Police cautioned him a second time for possession.

This time, Podger decided to keep things under wraps. He later told the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) that he felt he had “no choice but to keep secret what had happened” to save his career and his troubled marriage.

On 10 January 2019, however, Cleary Gottlieb’s head of human resources received a letter marked “Re: Matthew Podger”. The anonymous missive mentioned Podger’s first caution and said “you may wish to investigate whether he received any additional sanction for further offences in the same category last year”.

Confronted with the allegation, Podger ‘fessed up. Cleary Gottlieb suspended him and he resigned a few days later.

In a settlement with the SRA, published last week, Podger admitted various breaches of regulatory rules and accepted that the second caution and the delay in reporting it both demonstrated a “lack of integrity”.

In mitigation, Podger said he had been “undergoing a period of significant stress in his personal life due to problems in his young marriage. He had also been working very long hours at work and was often away from home”.

Podger also said that “he knew of his obligation to inform his regulatory and firm of the second caution, as he had done after he accepted the first caution in 2014. However, he would not have his wife’s support during the process which would almost certainly result in his losing his job and his career and so his marriage and home too”.

“Ultimately”, the tribunal commented, “this is exactly what happened”.

Crucially, though, Podger denied dishonesty in relation to the reporting delay. A finding of dishonesty normally leads to being struck straight off the roll of solicitors.

The SRA decided not to pursue the dishonesty allegation, saying that “we accept the Tribunal may not find it proved to the required standard”.

That paved the way for a lesser sanction of a one-year suspension and costs of £1,809, as well as a ban on working as a law firm compliance officer.

Signing off on the settlement, the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal commented that “neither the protection of the public nor the protection of the reputation of the legal profession justified striking the Respondent off the Roll”.

16 Comments

Nose Clam Enthusiast

Good to know how far my recreational activities can be pushed before the SRA properly intervenes.

Reply Report comment
(21)(1)

Anon

What do you expect when you’re forced to work like a dog

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

Realist

Compare this to the number of trainees and junior associates in smaller firms who get struck off for minor indiscretions and are conveniently found to have met the required threshold of dishonesty and it’s clear where the SRAs priorities lie – easy actions against small fish who don’t have the resources to rock the boat – pathetic.

Reply Report comment
(32)(1)

Outrageous

NQ loses briefcase on train, panics and covers up for 24 hours before coming clean. First offence. Struck off.

Senior Associate gets caught with class A drug, discloses it, slap on the wrist. Gets caught again and covers it up, one year ban.

How is this proportionate or fair?

The SRA needs to take a long look at itself and stop letting things slide just because the firms that let it happen pay their bills…

Reply Report comment
(24)(2)

David

The difference is that the loss of a briefcase on a train has the potential to have a material adverse impact on the firm’s clients.

Somebody deciding to buy and getting caught in possession of a recreational drug is likely to be neither here nor there for the firm’s clients.

Reply Report comment
(11)(3)

Law abiding citizen

Isn’t it a question of dishonesty? Breaking the law twice and not coming clean until being caught has got to trump losing a briefcase and coming clean within 24 hours…

The implication that losing a briefcase is worse than being caught by police in the possession of a class A drug is absurd.

Reply Report comment
(4)(3)

David

There is presence of dishonesty in both instances, hence action was taken.

However, for me it is not surprising at all to see that a harsher punishment has been dished out where client information and data was put at risk as a result of that dishonesty.

Alan

Could LC please refrain from accompanying these articles with such graphic images? These pictures could well trigger readers into deciding to purchase. It is not responsible.

Reply Report comment
(5)(21)

Snow White

Speak for yourself, Alan. I for one love waking up—actually I never slept—to see a pile of pearl on the front page of LC.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Nose Clam Enthusiast

Your comment just triggered me. The people I have to listen to in this profession… jeez

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Alan

I’d just like to make clear that’s another Alan; I’m cool with the picture.

Hmm, although now I have an urge to pop into town to meet a guy…

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

SRwhAt?

Such a joke of a regulator. Wipe out the career of junior solicitors at the drop of a hat but fine to dabble in coke here and there and get a slap on the wrist.

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Anonymous

I think the anonymous complainant comes off worst of all here – I certainly wouldn’t want to employ them.

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

John G

The ironic thing is that a lot of these trainees and lawyers working at demanding law firms started taking drugs a long time before practicing law. Especially the middle class white lawyers

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Magic square

Wait – the suspension was “on working as a law firm compliance officer.”

Is that something else from suspension from working as a solicitor more generally?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Edmond

Of course it has to be a Sl*ughters lawyer. No shock there

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

