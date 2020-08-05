The Legal Cheek Podcast: 3 essential skills for junior lawyers

Available to listen now 🎧

How can you make the most of your time as a junior lawyer?

In the latest episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, City lawyer Eloise Skinner talks about the skills you can cultivate during the early stages of your legal career — whether you’re a newly qualified (NQ) solicitor fresh from a retention round, a training contract holder or even an aspiring lawyer.

To prepare you for law firm life, Skinner breaks her advice down into three sections: the importance of staying curious, ways of upskilling, and building your personal brand.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.