BCLP posts 76% retention rate and ups trainee pay

16 out of 21 stay put

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has posted a trainee solicitor retention score of 76%.

The global law firm confirmed 16 of its 21 UK trainees have been retained on permanent deals — 14 in London and two in Manchester.

Seven join BCLP’s litigation and investigations team, six qualify into the corporate and financial transactions practice, two start lawyer life in real estate and one joins the firm’s office of general counsel.

Of those not retained, BCLP said two had accepted roles elsewhere (another law firm and an in-house legal team), while a further three were unable to secure offers due to “application competition”.

Chloe Muir, senior graduate recruitment & development manager, said:

“Congratulations to our 2020 autumn cohort who overcame a tumultuous final few months. We are delighted to have attracted and retained such a high standard of talent. We wish them all the very best of luck for the future.”

The outfit — which offers around 35 training contracts each year — also confirmed pay rises for its trainees which took effect in February 2020. First year rookies start on a salary of £44,000, up 10% from £40,000, while those a year ahead earn £48,000, up 7% from £45,000.

Earlier this summer, BCLP confirmed it had cut the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors by 2.5% to £78,000 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.