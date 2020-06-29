BCLP cuts NQ solicitor pay to £78,000
Belt-tightening measures across the City continue
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has cut its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries by 2.5%.
“In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we have lowered our NQ salary by 2.5% to £78,000 as part of a set of measures developed to ensure that we approach a challenging period, pragmatically,” a spokesperson from the firm said in a statement. “Developing and retaining talent remains a key priority for BCLP and we will move through 2020 with the same dedication to our current and future trainees.”
BCLP’s new associates were understood to be on a base salary of £75,000 but could receive a maximum bonus of £21,000 taking total earnings to £96,000. However, the spokesperson confirmed that BCLP increased NQ base rates last year to £80,000.
The firm previously deferred portions of partner distributions and cut employee salaries by 15% for a period of 13 weeks to weather the effects of the crisis.
Today’s news is a marked shift on last year’s narrative in which we saw City firms compete with their US rivals in London to top the NQ pay league.
It comes less than a week after Clifford Chance followed fellow magic circle firms Slaughter and May and Allen & Overy with reductions to NQ pay.
NQs over at Hogan Lovells, Reed Smith and Osborne Clarke have also become privy to firm-wide belt-tightening measures with cuts to pay. Legal Cheek reported last month that solicitors at Osborne Clarke will see their salaries drop by about 7% for a period of 11 months.
CMS Trainee
Just another glorified highstreet firm like NRF. I know for a fact many of the fee earners at that second rate shop are looking to jump ship to a more elite outfit like CMS. CMS paralegals > BCLP showround associates/junior partners
Iapetus
BREAKING NEWS: CMS and Greenberg Glusker LLP in merger talks
CMS partners describe ‘A giddy sense of relief at our tattered husk being rejuvenated by the top, top titans.’
Morale at CMS is ‘low’ after a ‘relentless battering in the Legal Cheek comments’.
One insider describes the merger as ‘like the eagles rescuing Frodo and Sam from the lava-strewn slopes of Mount Doom’.
Meanwhile, following the failure of the Greenberg / People’s Liberation Army merger last year, the Mighty Double G is keen to acquire CMS’ partners to run basic errands and clean out the firm’s fleet of Lambos.
Reports that the new leviathan will be called Greenwang Glusker are unconfirmed.
JDP
10/10, top bantz my boy.
What are you on?
Keep smoking whatever you’re on bud. I hear Kirkland partners are desperate to make the move to CMS too.
Anonymous
You mean CMS who in a year deal with the same value of real estate BCLP act on in a week. Cute.
Real Estate + COVID = insolvency
In a time where real estate work has absolutely tanked, probably wise not to brag about how much BCLP relies on it to stay afloat.
Anon
Real estate work may have tanked but they do that in America. Property teams practice the law of real property in this country.
Questionable
That is odd; CMS and BCLP are both tier 1 (legal 500) for commercial property? Nabarro was well known for its real estate prowess. In fact, CMS is ranked higher in corporate M&A, Projects, Oil & Gas, and TMT. Obviously, I am not one to judge the accuracy of the Legal 500. It just seems that CMS is unnecessarily criticised because they don’t pay as much as other firms. Both firms are mid-market though.
Anon
Aren’t BCLP regarded as silver circle?
Chinny
Lmao yeah…no.
Oracle
No smoke without fire.
Anonymous
That is odd; both CMS and BCLP are tier 1 for commercial property (Legal 500)? In fact, CMS ranks higher than BCLP for Corporate M&A, Projects, Oil & Gas, and TMT. Obviously, I am not one to judge the accuracy of the Legal 500. Both are mid-market firms though.
Food for thought
Word of warning to what people say. Take “most” of these troll stupid comments with a pinch of salt. CMS and BCLP are both good firms if they suit what you look for in a firm’s criteria such as practice areas, work life balance and culture. Never be completely swayed on making decisions solely by complete strangers on a forum such as this.
On a side note, I was quite pleasantly surprised about the NQ rate at BCLP, had the impression it was lower!
Insider
Well now it’s lowered, and they also had a 20% haircut. Lmao top whack alright
Naughty Hen
Sorry, have you just used CMS and work life balance in the same sentence?