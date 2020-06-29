BCLP cuts NQ solicitor pay to £78,000

News

Belt-tightening measures across the City continue

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has cut its newly-qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries by 2.5%.

“In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we have lowered our NQ salary by 2.5% to £78,000 as part of a set of measures developed to ensure that we approach a challenging period, pragmatically,” a spokesperson from the firm said in a statement. “Developing and retaining talent remains a key priority for BCLP and we will move through 2020 with the same dedication to our current and future trainees.”

BCLP’s new associates were understood to be on a base salary of £75,000 but could receive a maximum bonus of £21,000 taking total earnings to £96,000. However, the spokesperson confirmed that BCLP increased NQ base rates last year to £80,000.

The firm previously deferred portions of partner distributions and cut employee salaries by 15% for a period of 13 weeks to weather the effects of the crisis.

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

Today’s news is a marked shift on last year’s narrative in which we saw City firms compete with their US rivals in London to top the NQ pay league.

It comes less than a week after Clifford Chance followed fellow magic circle firms Slaughter and May and Allen & Overy with reductions to NQ pay.

NQs over at Hogan Lovells, Reed Smith and Osborne Clarke have also become privy to firm-wide belt-tightening measures with cuts to pay. Legal Cheek reported last month that solicitors at Osborne Clarke will see their salaries drop by about 7% for a period of 11 months.

32 Comments

CMS Trainee

Just another glorified highstreet firm like NRF. I know for a fact many of the fee earners at that second rate shop are looking to jump ship to a more elite outfit like CMS. CMS paralegals > BCLP showround associates/junior partners

Reply Report comment
(5)(36)

Iapetus

BREAKING NEWS: CMS and Greenberg Glusker LLP in merger talks

CMS partners describe ‘A giddy sense of relief at our tattered husk being rejuvenated by the top, top titans.’

Morale at CMS is ‘low’ after a ‘relentless battering in the Legal Cheek comments’.

One insider describes the merger as ‘like the eagles rescuing Frodo and Sam from the lava-strewn slopes of Mount Doom’.

Meanwhile, following the failure of the Greenberg / People’s Liberation Army merger last year, the Mighty Double G is keen to acquire CMS’ partners to run basic errands and clean out the firm’s fleet of Lambos.

Reports that the new leviathan will be called Greenwang Glusker are unconfirmed.

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

JDP

10/10, top bantz my boy.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

What are you on?

Keep smoking whatever you’re on bud. I hear Kirkland partners are desperate to make the move to CMS too.

Reply Report comment
(29)(0)

Anonymous

You mean CMS who in a year deal with the same value of real estate BCLP act on in a week. Cute.

Reply Report comment
(11)(4)

Real Estate + COVID = insolvency

In a time where real estate work has absolutely tanked, probably wise not to brag about how much BCLP relies on it to stay afloat.

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

Anon

Real estate work may have tanked but they do that in America. Property teams practice the law of real property in this country.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Questionable

That is odd; CMS and BCLP are both tier 1 (legal 500) for commercial property? Nabarro was well known for its real estate prowess. In fact, CMS is ranked higher in corporate M&A, Projects, Oil & Gas, and TMT. Obviously, I am not one to judge the accuracy of the Legal 500. It just seems that CMS is unnecessarily criticised because they don’t pay as much as other firms. Both firms are mid-market though.

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

Anon

Aren’t BCLP regarded as silver circle?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Chinny

Lmao yeah…no.

Oracle

No smoke without fire.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

That is odd; both CMS and BCLP are tier 1 for commercial property (Legal 500)? In fact, CMS ranks higher than BCLP for Corporate M&A, Projects, Oil & Gas, and TMT. Obviously, I am not one to judge the accuracy of the Legal 500. Both are mid-market firms though.

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Food for thought

Word of warning to what people say. Take “most” of these troll stupid comments with a pinch of salt. CMS and BCLP are both good firms if they suit what you look for in a firm’s criteria such as practice areas, work life balance and culture. Never be completely swayed on making decisions solely by complete strangers on a forum such as this.

On a side note, I was quite pleasantly surprised about the NQ rate at BCLP, had the impression it was lower!

Reply Report comment
(24)(3)

Insider

Well now it’s lowered, and they also had a 20% haircut. Lmao top whack alright

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Naughty Hen

Sorry, have you just used CMS and work life balance in the same sentence?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

That’s what you get if you join a firm that sounds like it is named after two actors from Beverley Hills 90210.

Reply Report comment
(23)(1)

Clive

Could be a rocky road ahead for BCLP with their focus on real estate.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anon

Or “property” as we call it in this country.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Swadling

Real property, surely, or are you asserting that English law knows no personal property rights?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Property departments practise the law of real property.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Expect to see some amount of culling in the real estate team soon enough. The merger has led to more of a focus on litigation and corporate work, and the real estate team in London is pretty heavily staffed.

Wouldn’t happen pre-merger, but the firm seems to be taking a slightly more ‘pragmatic’ approach these days to finances because of the American influence. They’d have waited for the market to settle, give people 2-3 years before making changes in the past.

That said, they seem to have taken good care of the NQs this round, though how busy some of the ones in niche teams will be is up for question. No deferrals, not forcing anyone to take qualification leave or unpaid leave, and the pay-cut is pretty minimal.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon

20% cut to salary is minimal? What are you smoking blud?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

BCLP Associate

Where’s the 20% figure coming from?

There’s a temporary 15% cut until July. That doesn’t impact the NQ salaries of fourth seat trainees who qualify in September.

Base NQ salary has reduced by 2.5% for incoming NQs, but that’s pretty much it – going from 80k to 78k a year makes very little tangible difference to people currently on that salary, let alone on fourth seat trainees who are on 48k at the moment, so will be getting a 30k pay rise anyway. Current NQs haven’t had their base reduced.

Even if the 15% cuts are renewed, which doesn’t seem too likely at this point, those are temporary and voluntary anyway.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Cpt. Trenchfoot

About as voluntary as getting gas gangrene while emptying a latrine. All fee earners knew that shirking away from the pay cut would lead to the axe.

Anon

Property teams advise on issues affecting real property. Real estate is not an English term. If someone referred to “real estate” in an interview with me they would be getting a “thanks but” letter.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anon

CMS pays less than this to it’s nqs on full pay.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anonymous

Will cutting NQ solicitor pay really affect firms since all top students are fighting for spots in those firms

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Magic Square

Meh. That’s all I have to say about BCLP. Not a shit firm but nothing to write home about either. It just sits in the biglaw space the same as a Bounty does in a celebrations box. No one chooses it, it’s just THERE.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Anonymous

unless you want to do anything relating to property, and then its top and certainly something to write at home about….

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Sigh

I don’t know if people read but a lot of firms are cutting NQ including magic circle firms such as CC so let’s not make it seem like BCLP are the first firm to do this and therefore not a “good” firm because that’s just bs.

Reply Report comment
(3)(5)

Not BCLP HR

Hi BCLP HR

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anonymous

If you indeed read the comments under those articles you would have seen literally everybody shitting on A&O, CC, and Slaughters for cutting the salaries. And a lot worse than on BCLP. Pipe down, BCLP fanboy.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

