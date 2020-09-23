Charles Russell Speechlys retains 19 NQ solicitors

Two on fixed-term deals

Charles Russell Speechlys (CRS) has posted its autumn 2020 trainee retention score.

Of the 26 final-seat rookies qualifying this month, 19 are staying put. Two are being retained on fixed-term contracts, handing the outfit a score of 73%, or 65%, depending on how you interpret the numbers.

Twelve join the firm’s London office, four are bound for Cheltenham and two start lawyer life in Guildford. The final newly-qualified (NQ) associate takes up a position in CRS’s office in Bahrain.

They qualify into practice groups including banking and finance; commercial dispute resolution; construction, engineering and projects; corporate; corporate restructuring and insolvency; employment, pensions and immigration; private wealth disputes; and tax, trusts and successions.

A spokesperson for the firm’s graduate recruitment team told Legal Cheek:

“We are delighted to welcome another strong group of trainees into permanent roles as qualified lawyers across the firm. Unfortunately, we have had to reduce the number of NQ vacancies this year. We have offered outplacement support to those trainees who are looking in the external market and we wish them every success for the future.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows the outfit’s London lot will start on a salary of £66,000. Trainees receive £40,000 in year one, rising to £43,000 in their second year.