Weightmans retains 84% of trainees

Weightmans will retain 84% of its trainees this autumn.

The Liverpool-headquartered player confirmed 16 of its 19 newly qualified (NQ) solicitors will be staying on. All are on permanent deals.

The new recruits — who start on a salary of £55,000 in London and around £36,000 in the regions — will sit in a variety of departments across the firm, including real estate, healthcare and claims.

They join the firm’s offices in Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Newcastle.

Andrew Cox, partner and training principal at Weightmans, commented: “In these incredibly challenging times we are pleased to have welcomed such a high number of great newly qualified lawyers to remain with us at Weightmans, and that our retention rate has remained steady and consistent with previous years.”

He continued:

“I’d like to congratulate all of our trainees on successfully completing their training contracts, particularly in what has been an unprecedented time for us all.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows the firm offers around 35 training contracts each year.