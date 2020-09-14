Coronavirus laws a ‘secondary consideration’, says Sumption
Former Supreme Court justice says people should decide for themselves whether or not to obey the law
People should decide for themselves whether or not to obey coronavirus laws, according to a former Supreme Court justice.
In an interview this morning, Lord Sumption said that the law was a “secondary consideration” and that people should make their own decisions about the risk of being exposed to coronavirus.
Sumption, a well-known lockdown sceptic, argued on the BBC’s Today programme that the latest set of coronavirus regulations — published overnight to give legal force to the “rule of six” — were “pointless, arbitrary and unnecessary”.
The former judge thinks that older people should be allowed to take their chances with the virus if they prefer that to cutting off contact with their family and friends.
At the end of his interview, he was asked “would you encourage people, if they feel strongly, as you do, to flout these laws?”.
Sumption’s response:
“I would say that people should make their own decisions in the light of their own health and that the law should be a secondary consideration for them”.
The ex-Supreme practises what he preaches, having previously admitted to breaking coronavirus laws during the initial lockdown. In July, he told interviewer Joshua Rozenberg: “I don’t accept that there is a moral obligation to comply with the law. I myself certainly complied with the regulations until I came to the conclusion that they had gone on longer than even the government’s own justification and support — when, frankly, I just stopped”.
The “rule of six” regulations, which were published last night just minutes before coming into force, among other things make it a criminal offence for people to “mingle” at large gatherings.
Anon
I agree. While I completely understand this is a novel virus and we need to control it best we can, on the flip side I’ve had 2 letters over the last few months directly from the NHS about a very important, woman specific appointment I require. However, my GP isn’t taking any face to face appointments so I can’t get one, even with the NHS sending me reminder letters about how crucial it is. How many illnesses (including serious, life threatening ones like cancer) are going to go undiscovered and untreated until it’s too late?! I’d rather take my chances against COVID…
Tim Green
All viruses are novel, as are different speices of other living things and their phyla groups. These pandemic challenges are nothing new as Britain Europe and the rest of the world have had to deal with this kind of situation throughout human history right up to the 1917 Spanish Flu and the following virus out breaks to the present day Coronavirus. It is a medical fact that this present virus has got to run the course of infecting the whole of the present human race before it becomes genetically weakened. That is why this so called pandemic will go on for longer, due to these attempted restrictions which by the way will not save lives as is foolishly thought by the government, as viruses do not respond to these measures. The whole strategy is to try and stop a drop in population levels because many societies today are largely High Tec and consumer driven, plus there is the new house and rent property and infrastructure Barons, who’s pockets would lose out if the human population took a dive. As previous societies only two hundred years ago were low tech and next to no desire or use for consumer goods as into days world, the loss of population had no last effect upon the economic structures back then. I do one am highly suspicious that their is another political hidden agenda and the Coronavirus has created the opportunity for disreputable greedy men to exploit.