Monday morning round-up

The realities of politics and the judiciary [Financial Times]
What kind of a country have we become when arrogant bullying is seen as the proper function of Ministers? Ex-Supreme Court judge LORD SUMPTION denounces No10’s rule of muddle and authoritarianism [Mail Online]
Coronavirus: Support grows for rebel MPs over law [BBC News]
UK barrister mistaken for defendant calls for compulsory anti-racism training [The Guardian]
The looming legal minefield of working from home [Financial Times]
Amy Coney Barrett: Who is Trump’s Supreme Court pick? [BBC News]
Black barrister tells David Lammy racial discrimination must be confronted [LBC]
TikTok: US judge set to rule on ban preventing new downloads of app [The Guardian]
"A lot of LC readers don't seem to get those £400-600k pep numbers seen within the top 20 British firms usually takes 20+ years to reach in the lockstep system. Even then it's not guaranteed."
