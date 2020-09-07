Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Brexit: Ministers plan laws overriding part of withdrawal deal [BBC News]

Eco zealots could face five years in jail: Priti Patel threatens to change law to make Extinction Rebellion a criminal gang so tougher sentences can be handed out [Mail Online]

Sir David Attenborough says climate and environmental protests should not break the law: “It’s not sensible politics” [Metro]

England’s criminal justice system was on its knees long before coronavirus [The Guardian]

Julian Assange due in court in latest stage of fight against US extradition [The Guardian]

Coronavirus: Court plan will not ease delays, lawyers warn [BBC News]

Hong Kong security law “may break international laws” [The Guardian]

The Queen wins legal battle against Prince Charles’s former employee [Tatler]

Kamala Harris: “We do have two systems of justice in America” [CNN]

Virtual student event: Restructuring and private equity during a global crisis — with Weil [Legal Cheek Events]

“Brilliant but exhausting is my tinder profile” [Legal Cheek Comments]