Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Brexit: Ministers plan laws overriding part of withdrawal deal [BBC News]
Eco zealots could face five years in jail: Priti Patel threatens to change law to make Extinction Rebellion a criminal gang so tougher sentences can be handed out [Mail Online]
Sir David Attenborough says climate and environmental protests should not break the law: “It’s not sensible politics” [Metro]
England’s criminal justice system was on its knees long before coronavirus [The Guardian]
Julian Assange due in court in latest stage of fight against US extradition [The Guardian]
Coronavirus: Court plan will not ease delays, lawyers warn [BBC News]
Hong Kong security law “may break international laws” [The Guardian]
The Queen wins legal battle against Prince Charles’s former employee [Tatler]
Kamala Harris: “We do have two systems of justice in America” [CNN]
