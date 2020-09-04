Squire Patton Boggs to let lawyers work remotely up to 50% of time

Six-month trial coincides with City office move

Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) will allow its lawyers to work remotely up to 50% of the time, as part of a six-month trial across its UK offices.

The international outfit confirmed it is abolishing “core hours” so it can offer lawyers and staff greater flexibility with start and finish times. As part of this, employees can work away from the office between 20% to 50% of the time depending on roles.

Jonathan Jones, EMEA managing partner, commented:

“We will be monitoring circumstances closely and listening to our people over the coming months in order to be as flexible and accommodating as possible to everyone’s varying circumstances. Over time, we look forward to welcoming colleagues, clients and business contacts back to the office.”

News of the trial comes in the same week SPB relocated its City operations to Premier Place, Devonshire Square. It will occupy the top three floors of the building, which is close to its former London premises.

SPB isn’t the first firm to bolster its remote-working polices in response to the pandemic. Linklaters confirmed earlier this summer that lawyers and staff can work remotely for up to 20-50% of the time as part of a new long-term global programme.