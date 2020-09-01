Tuesday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend
Criminal justice in England and Wales facing triple threat, lawyers say [The Guardian]
Diversity of criminal bar at risk as junior barristers forced to quit [The Guardian]
Coronavirus: Young people urged not to go to illegal raves — as police warn laws unenforceable [Sky News]
New Chinese law could stop sale of TikTok [Yahoo!]
Pc Harper’s widow seeks to clarify bounds for new law [The Telegraph]
Facebook threatens to block Australians from sharing news in battle over landmark media law [The Guardian]
Serial killer Peter Moore “sent solicitor a Christmas card” [BBC News]
Dominic Raab under pressure to intervene over lawyer held in Croatia after lifting lid on Monaco financial scandal [The Telegraph]
Barcelona sack their own law firm for advising Lionel Messi on exit strategy [Joe]
The Key Deadlines Calendar [Legal Cheek]
“It amazes me how narrow-minded people can be to assume that because they found [the GDL] easy that means everyone must have found it easy. You might be smart but by God you must be hell to work with, ego the size of Jupiter.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
