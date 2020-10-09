9 things City lawyers miss about the office — as told by The Office GIFs

Feature

What’s not to enjoy about working from home during the pandemic?

Better work-life balance, increased productivity and no more soul-sucking commute. Out with the old office and in with the New Normal, am I right?

Perhaps not. The absence of an office has left many home-working lawyers reminiscing about the simple things they once took for granted.

To those out of the loop, allow us to bring you up to speed. Here are 9 things City lawyers miss about the office, as told by GIFs from the iconic mockumentary, The Office (sorry Ricky Gervais fans, but the US remake is better).

1. Ergonomic office chairs

The Office GIF from Theoffice GIFs

A moment of silence for your posture.

2. A decent cup of coffee

Getting your morning caffeine-fix from an instant cup of gruesome granules just isn’t the same.

3. A decent desk

Face it, your standing desk back at the office gives your home set-up an inferiority complex.

4. More space to actually work

Day 324320 working from the cupboard under your stairs.

5. City views

The Shard > your neglected garden.

6. Asking your colleagues questions face-to-face

There’s no such thing as a quick and easy question over email.

7. In-person peer support

When the pressure gets too much, nothing beats an actual (and not virtual) shoulder to cry on.

8. Office bantaaa

Remember a time when bants wasn’t just putting ‘lol’ at the end of every sentence on Microsoft Teams? So nostalgic.

9. Team socials

From your team lunches to your afterwork drinks, letting lose with your corporate comrades is one office perk that no Zoom quiz can match. Please keep the Christmas party in your prayers.

trainee

I know it’s unpopular to say but I hope to god that we do eventually go back to the office more or less in full. WFH really sucks for junior lawyers. My impression is that while associates with young families would rather stay at home forever, the partners who love their jobs can’t wait to get back.

James

If you were wondering why the content on this site was so dire, the revelation in this article that the Legal Cheek “journos” consider the US office to be better than the UK version is basically the best explanation you could hope for.

Anavar

Harsh but so, so true.

+1

Tim

Quite. When I saw the headline I assumed it was Office UK…

Reply Report comment
anon

£70k+ to sit at home with low work levels and more time to spend with family/friends and keep fit. Plus saving hundreds a month on travel/food/drinks. It’s really tough for lawyers. #justiceforlawyers

Anon

As city lawyers we can afford coffee machines at home. Instant would never pass my lips.

Reply Report comment
Anon

You just keep telling yourself that your Nespresso machine is decent coffee.

Reply Report comment
Anon

I mean, our work coffee machines are nespresso machines. So if that’s your view the point in the article about coffee is still wrong.

Reply Report comment
Patsy

Or make your own actual coffee without using a machine. Only downside being the time it takes. But you can always shove an extra 20 units into a time ledger somewhere.

Reply Report comment
Skadden slave

It’s all about the billables brah

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Instant coffee is for proles with no taste. Never trust someone who drinks instant.

Reply Report comment
Kirk NQ

I miss my lambo and smashing PE deals left right and centre in the Gherkin

Reply Report comment
Anon

Here is a tip. Buy a decent chair, a decent desk and get a coffee grinder and cafetiere. First three problems sorted.

Reply Report comment
