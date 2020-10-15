Kirkland & Ellis chopping boards are actually a thing

MoneyLaw firm makes move into kitchenware?

In yet another episode of unusual law firm-branded merch, it would appear US outfit Kirkland & Ellis has its own range of delightful wooden chopping boards.

Yes, you heard it right. A photo posted by Instagram legal meme account @nonequitypartner — which in their bio describes themselves as ‘Attorney at LOL’ — shows what appears to be a pair of Kirkland & Ellis branded chopping boards decorated with an array of cured meats.

It’s not clear whether the branded boards are freebies or simply part of the firm’s in-house catering equipment. All we know is we want one.

Other examples of enviable corporate clobber in years gone by include Womble Bond Dickinson’s branded fleece gilet — perfect for those pre-COVID corporate ski trips.

Meanwhile, international firm Squire Patton Boggs previously sold a colourful line of leisure wear and sports gear — sticking its logo on tote bags, bandanas, polo shirts, baseball caps, footballs, golf balls, drinks bottles, oh and 100 metres of satin ribbon.