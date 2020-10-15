Kirkland & Ellis chopping boards are actually a thing
MoneyLaw firm makes move into kitchenware?
In yet another episode of unusual law firm-branded merch, it would appear US outfit Kirkland & Ellis has its own range of delightful wooden chopping boards.
Yes, you heard it right. A photo posted by Instagram legal meme account @nonequitypartner — which in their bio describes themselves as ‘Attorney at LOL’ — shows what appears to be a pair of Kirkland & Ellis branded chopping boards decorated with an array of cured meats.
It’s not clear whether the branded boards are freebies or simply part of the firm’s in-house catering equipment. All we know is we want one.
Other examples of enviable corporate clobber in years gone by include Womble Bond Dickinson’s branded fleece gilet — perfect for those pre-COVID corporate ski trips.
Meanwhile, international firm Squire Patton Boggs previously sold a colourful line of leisure wear and sports gear — sticking its logo on tote bags, bandanas, polo shirts, baseball caps, footballs, golf balls, drinks bottles, oh and 100 metres of satin ribbon.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anonymous
It’s not a chopping board, it’s a serving board. It’s part of the K&E tableware they use for client events. Not a big whoop if you ask me. Law firms put their logos on every surface for marketing purposes.