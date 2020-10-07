Legal Cheek Podcast: How to become a confident public speaker

Available to listen now 🎧

Effective communication is a key part of everyday lawyer life.

Whether you’re advising a client on a conference call, giving a presentation on legal updates, explaining a point to your supervisor or even speaking with your colleagues in a weekly team meeting — lawyers must be confident communicators. Even more so now that remote working continues to reshape the delivery of legal services.

With this in mind, in the latest episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, City lawyer Eloise Skinner offers her tips and tricks on becoming a better public speaker.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.