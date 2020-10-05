Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
BAME justice should be appointed to UK supreme court “within six years” [The Guardian]
“Nobody thinks black people can be barristers” [BBC News]
Steven Barrett: Why the EU can’t sue the UK [The Spectator]
Brexit: EU taking legal action over PM’s controversial Internal Market Bill — but does it matter? [Sky News]
Tory minister claims Internal Market Bill doesn’t break international law [The Independent]
Why I’m challenging our Covid rules in court [The Telegraph]
G-A-Y nightclub owner launches legal challenge against 10pm COVID-19 curfew [Sky News]
Law firms hit with big increases in professional indemnity insurance [The Telegraph]
Five welders from Doncaster are jailed for TWO WEEKS for breaking coronavirus restrictions on the Isle of Man after buying lunch at Tesco – as their families slam ‘mind boggling’ rules [Mail Online]
Students admit lying to break coronavirus law as they party in Newcastle [Metro]
Taxpayers foot £55million bill for lawyer blocking deportation flights of Channel migrants [Mail Online]
“If you have a vac scheme, DO IT. Even if that means getting a lower GDL grade, keep your eyes on the prize. The vac is your gateway to the job, don’t pass it by if you landed one, for anything.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Alan Robertshaw
Apropos of nothing really, but it may be some people find this useful/relatable/amusing:
https://www.civillitigationbrief.com/2020/10/05/what-they-didnt-teach-you-at-law-school-10-key-posts/