Tequila and torts! Law student Kim Kardashian downs shots in late night study sesh with lawyer mentors

‘Cocktails and contracts’ and ‘crunk and crim’ could be on the cards

World-famous law student Kim Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her unique study methods on Wednesday — pairing tequila with torts in a late-night study sesh with her two lawyer mentors.

“This is how we study,” Kardashian says in one video on her Instagram story, while pouring shots of Don Julio tequila. She then proposes a toast, saying, “to studying for law school and passing this f**king test once and for all”.

Mother of four Kardashian came up with some other fun names to spice up her studies with mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, including, “cocktails and contracts” and “crunk and crim”.

The social media superstar began a four-year legal apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer, with a view to sitting the California bar exam in 2022.

She paid tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, a criminal attorney, on Wednesday, in a heartfelt snap marking 17 years since his passing.

“Today my dad went to heaven 17 years ago,” she wrote. “I really can’t believe it’s been that long. I miss you so much, dad. I could really use a law school study buddy!”