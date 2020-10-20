ULaw announces SQE partnerships with Southampton, Surrey, Leicester and Birkbeck unis

Students to receive super-exam study support

The University of Law (ULaw) has cut deals with four universities to prepare students to sit the new solicitor super-exam.

ULaw will guarantee places on its upcoming Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) prep course to graduates at the universities of Southampton, Surrey, Leicester and Birkbeck, it was announced this week. ULaw will also continue its existing partnership with Chester University to support students through the SQE, a two-part national assessment due to come into force from September next year.

During their undergraduate studies, ULaw will support students with a range of workshops, including how to answer multiple-choice-questions (MCQs), the proposed format of SQE1, as well as looking at the skills needed to pass SQE2.

ULaw revealed the first details of its SQE courses, which includes a masters option, earlier this year. Students will get to pick their ULaw SQE course of choice upon graduation, the statement says. ULaw will also guarantee places for students at the four universities who choose to qualify under the current system, the Legal Practice Course.

The law school giant’s new university tie-ups follow similar combinations struck up with the universities of Exeter, Reading, Liverpool, East Anglia and, most recently, Sheffield.

Peter Crisp, pro vice chancellor external at ULaw, said:

“We are delighted to be entering into these new partnerships. We look forward to guiding future generations of students through the forthcoming changes to qualifying as a solicitor and supporting them to achieve their career goals.”

It was announced last week that new SQE provider BARBRI had joined forces with Manchester University and King’s College London to offer graduates discounted SQE1 course fees and on-campus SQE workshops.

Market rival BPP University Law School is expected to follow with its own SQE course update in the coming months.