News

Junior barrister imagines Boris Johnson and top Tory MPs as fictional QCs in hilarious Twitter thread

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
5

Filled with plenty of QC quips and lawyer in-jokes

Have you ever wondered how Boris Johnson and other members of the Conservative party would act if they were lawyers?

Well, thanks to Joanna Hardy, a junior criminal barrister at Red Lion Chambers, you don’t have to. In a hilarious Twitter thread posted this morning, which has since received over 1,000 likes and nearly 300 retweets, Hardy imagines the Prime Minister and other top Tory MPs as fictional criminal barristers.

Filled with plenty of QC quips and lawyer in-jokes, here is a round-up of Hardy’s thread.

Rishi Sunak QC is a smoothie

BoJo QC will mess it up 90% of the time

Michael Gove QC can get you out of slippery situations

Prosecutor Priti Patel is a non-negotiator

Notorious question dodger Dominic Raab will grill witnesses

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Dominic Cummings isn’t a lawyer, but turns up to court anyway

No, Liz Truss, this case is not about cheese

Grant Shapps QC thinks he’s smoother then he actually is

Failing Grayling can’t find the right courtroom

Jacob Rees-Mogg wants to know where you studied law

For a weekly round-up of news, plus jobs and latest event info

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

5 Comments

HUP

“Hilarious”

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

McBride

Dominic Cummings is the guy in the bad suit sitting at the back who has some connection with the credit hire company.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Bertha

Tories really are a nasty bunch. I think it is unconscionable to vote for them and I feel disgusted by various acquaintances who do.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

Anon

I think most would agree, but unfortunately no viable alternative was offered at the last election.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

John Curran

Hilarious aka total sh1te.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Join the conversation

Related Stories