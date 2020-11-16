Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Supreme Court plans are an attack on independent judiciary, says Labour [The Guardian]

Supreme Court reforms are “cheap revenge”, Lord Sumption says [The Times]

Law firm apologises for handling of allegations against Charlie Elphicke [The Guardian]

Covid-19: Stop anti-vaccination fake news online with new law says Labour [BBC News]

Covid insurance test case heads to Supreme Court [BBC News]

Who’s running the country? [Joshua Rozenberg]

Meghan Markle’s privacy judge to head Coleen Rooney and Becky Vardy’s explosive libel trial [The Sun]

Trump campaign abandons part of legal challenge to Pennsylvania election results [The Guardian]

Fake Law [The Secret Barrister]

“Yawn. Change the record. Johnson did not ‘lie to the queen.’ Under the law, as it was understood at the time, he acted perfectly lawfully and constitutionally.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

