Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Covid-19: Bradford hair salon taken to court over lockdown opening [BBC News]
Hospitality bosses consider legal action over Government’s “arbitrary” pub closures [The Telegraph]
Most expensive family feud in history to take the stage at London court [The Observer]
Judge’s decision to free teenager due to Covid backlog overruled [The Guardian]
Trump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle [Reuters]
MP proposes law allowing organisations to offer apology without liability [The Guardian]
Family of London Bridge terror attack victim calls for ‘Saskia’s law’ to boost security in public spaces [Evening Standard]
Serial rapists and misogynists “emboldened by catastrophic failures in criminal justice system” [Sky News]
“Why couldn’t this have been solved with a private phone call to the London partner, thanking them for caring about the issue but suggesting perhaps a more tactful approach could be used next time?” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
Neither misogyny of misandry is a crime.