Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Covid-19: Bradford hair salon taken to court over lockdown opening [BBC News]

Hospitality bosses consider legal action over Government’s “arbitrary” pub closures [The Telegraph]

Most expensive family feud in history to take the stage at London court [The Observer]

Judge’s decision to free teenager due to Covid backlog overruled [The Guardian]

Trump questions whether Supreme Court would hear election challenge as options dwindle [Reuters]

MP proposes law allowing organisations to offer apology without liability [The Guardian]

Family of London Bridge terror attack victim calls for ‘Saskia’s law’ to boost security in public spaces [Evening Standard]

Serial rapists and misogynists “emboldened by catastrophic failures in criminal justice system” [Sky News]

“Why couldn’t this have been solved with a private phone call to the London partner, thanking them for caring about the issue but suggesting perhaps a more tactful approach could be used next time?” [Legal Cheek Comments]