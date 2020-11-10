News

Profession must look after junior lawyers screwed over by the pandemic, Supreme Court judge warns

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
Lord Hodge says there shouldn’t be ‘lasting detriment’ to those starting their career

Supreme Court justice Lord Hodge says that his fellow legal bigwigs should be looking out for junior lawyers who’ve been screwed over by the pandemic.

The court’s vice-president took to Zoom to warn that “training opportunities have been seriously disrupted” and the profession must “ensure that there is not lasting detriment” to those in the early stages of their career.

In a speech delivered on 5 November and published by the Supreme Court yesterday, Hodge looked back on how the courts throughout the UK and Ireland had adapted to the crisis.

He reckons that his own court had coped well by going remote, citing tech guru Richard Susskind’s comment that the “UK Supreme Court has responded more emphatically and successfully than any of its equivalents internationally”. No hearings were cancelled by the court even during the height of the first wave, although some were adjourned at the request of one side or the other.

But Hodge acknowledged that not all lower courts have the technology or relatively straightforward logistics of the Supreme Court, with jury trials in particular posing a “major difficulty”.

And he said that despite the relative success of the system in keeping the show on the road, the crisis was storing up problems for the future. The criminal trial backlog (which it should be said already existed pre-pandemic) has grown, with Hodge warning of a “real concern that justice delayed is justice denied”.

In his recorded address to the British Irish Commercial Bar Association, the 67-year-old said that he was also concerned about the youth:

The pandemic has reduced the opportunities for young lawyers to develop their careers by watching court cases and having easy access to more senior members of the profession from whom they can learn. Training opportunities have been seriously disrupted. It is important that the profession bears in mind the difficulties which the pandemic has created for young lawyers when better times return and acts to ensure that there is not lasting detriment.

Looking ahead to when the pandemic ends, the Scottish judge reckons that the Supremes “will not stick with remote hearings” once they have a choice in the matter but will stay pretty digital, with electronic bundles permanently replacing dead trees.

8 Comments

Titan

He’s right you know

Anonymous

Unfortunately true. As someone who is fresh from my LPC looking for job, I am expected to have raked in 3-5 years of experience to even be considered for an ‘entry-level’ position. It’s ridiculous.

L

That’s always been the case. It’s ridiculous but that’s not the result of the pandemic. You should have been told this before you started the LPC;m, it’s why you shouldn’t do it without a TC confirmed.

Realist

This is excellent advice. Never self-fund the LPC. If law firms are telling you that you’re not good enough for them to want to employ you (i.e. by not offering you a training contract), BELIEVE THEM. If you self-fund your LPC all you’re demonstrating is a lack of self-awareness and commercial awareness. You’re also wasting ££££ and a year of your life. The SQE will of course change this slightly, but the same broad approach applies: ig you’re not good enough to be sponsored by a law firm, you’re not good enough. Wasting money on an attendance course won’t help.

Even before Covid, there was already an oversupply of NQs (i.e. post training contract) looking for NQ positions in law firms. Trainees are a cost burden – firms which are able to do so would rather laterally recruit good NQs who want to move on qualification. Very few firms really need trainees in the current, highly uncertain environment.

I’ll say it again for those at the back of the room: NEVER SELF-FUND YOUR LPC – IF YOU CAN’T SECURE A TRAINING CONTRACT, DO SOMETHING ELSE.

Luco

I bet Mr Susskind has had a raging hard-on the past few months with all this talk about technology in the courts. In fact, I can see him prophesising to be the messiah next.

Anonymous

I AM THE MESSIAH

Anonymous

Why? The strongest shall flourish. The weak will find out the truth a bit earlier than they would otherwise. It is probably a good thing for everyone.

Richard

Well, if the Supreme Court says so, that’ll change everything!

Firms have hundreds of applicants for their places, so zero incentive to make changes. Competition is stiff, and HR send emails saying they cannot provide feedback due to the overwhelming number of applicants etc. Why should they change the system when it is so much in demand?

Legal Cheek had a networking event today and 1800 people turned up. It was a mess!
Desperate people clamouring for advice, and all the firms could say in response was “find your authentic voice”.

To all the new students and future trainees, good luck!

