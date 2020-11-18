Slaughter and May partner leaves firm following internal probe

Regulator notified

A partner at Slaughter and May has left the firm following an internal investigation.

Financing lawyer Oliver Storey has retired from the partnership with immediate effect and the firm has notified the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) about the situation, according to a statement released this morning by senior partner Steve Cooke.

He added: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from all our partners and staff. If these standards are called into question, we will not hesitate to investigate promptly and take whatever action is required.”

Storey studied PPE at Oxford University and joined the firm as a trainee in 2006. He made partner ten years later in 2016.

Comments on this article are closed for legal reasons.