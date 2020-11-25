Taylor Wessing to allow lawyers to work from home up to 50% of time

New measure includes trainees

Taylor Wessing is the latest law firm to rethink its remote-working policy, allowing lawyers and staff to work from home for up to 50% of the time.

The international firm today announced a new “hybrid” model of working that will see staff, including trainees, work from home for 20-50% of the time, i.e. from one day per week up to a maximum of five days across two weeks. It will come into effect once the government encourages a return to office-based working.

Shane Gleghorn, managing partner, said: “We were already on a journey towards more flexible working before the pandemic as part of our strategic commitment to inclusivity. Our experience this year has shown that we can continue to exceed our clients’ expectations regardless of where we work. We are confident that a hybrid model, underpinned by a spirit of teamwork and collaboration, will deliver benefits for our people, our business and our clients.”

Other major law firms have implemented similar policies in recent months.

Herbert Smith Freehills has said its lawyers and support staff can come into the office for an average of 60% of their working time, while Squire Patton Boggs is trialling a new policy where employees can work away from the office between 20-50% of the time. Linklaters confirmed earlier this summer that lawyers and staff can work remotely for up to 20-50% of the time as part of a new long-term global policy.